Boys Basketball: Menahga, Nevis pick up conference wins

NEW YORK MILLS – A 13-0 run in the first half put the Menahga boys basketball team in control in a 73-42 Park Region Conference victory over New York Mills on Friday, Dec. 16.

New York Mills led 4-0 before the Braves used a pair of 3-pointers and a layup off a steal by Bodie Berttunen, two layups apiece by Knaylor Howard and Brayden Aho, and a layup by Brock Berttunen to claim an 18-13 advantage. Two layups apiece by Ryan Tolkkinen, Aho and Brock Berttunen along with a 3-pointer by Isaiah Usher and a layup by Carder Jettmann gave Menahga a 35-17 lead at the half.

After a 3-pointer by Bodie Berttunen and a layup by Tolkkinen, Howard scored 13 straight points with a 3-pointer and five layups to extend Menahga’s advantage to 54-27. Three-pointers by Aho and Tolkkinen, two layups by Aho, and layups by Tolkkinen and Jettmann capped off the win.

The Braves had a balanced scoring attack with Howard (17), Aho (15), Bodie Berttunen (13), Tolkkinen (11) and Brock Berttunen (10) reaching double figures. Brock Berttunen had eight rebounds, Howard had five steals, Bodie Berttunen made four steals, and Usher and Jettmann dished out four assists each as Menahga picked up its first win of the season. The Braves shot 52.5% from the field, including going 7 of 21 3-pointers, while forcing 27 turnovers to improve to 1-1 in the conference and 1-4 overall.

Braxton Ehnert had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while Sam Kopveiler added 13 points to lead the Eagles, who fell to 0-4 in their conference opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 5 0-0 11, Br. Berttunen 4 2-4 10, Howard 8 0-0 16, Aho 7 0-0 15, Bo. Berttunen 5 0-0 13, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 2 0-0 4, Lusti 0 0-0 0, Usher 1 0-0 3. Totals: 32 for 61 (FG), 2 for 4 (FT).

NEW YORK MILLS: Ehnert 5 2-2 12, Lausten 3 2-2 8, Kopveiler 5 1-1 13, Oakes 1 0-2 2, Dykhoff 2 3-4 7. Totals: 16 for 41 (FG), 8 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 35, NYM 17. Three-pointers: Tolkkinen 1, Howard 1, Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 3, Usher 1, Kopveiler 2. Team fouls: Menahga 13, NYM 7. Rebounds: Menahga 25 (Br. Berttunen 8, Jettmann 4, Usher 4, Howard 3, Aho 3, Tolkkinen 2, Bo. Berttunen 1). Assists: Menahga 13 (Jettmann 4, Usher 4, Howard 2, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Aho 1). Steals: Menahga 17 (Howard 5, Bo. Berttunen 4, Br. Berttunen 2, Jettmann 2, Usher 2, Tolkkinen 1, Aho 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Br. Berttunen). Turnovers: Menahga 11, NYM 17.

Tigers roll to win over Laporte

NEVIS – Alex Lester and Spencer Lindow scored 16 points apiece in leading the Nevis boys basketball team to an 89-21 Northland Conference win over Laporte at the Tiger Arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

Joe Houchin also scored in double figures with 12 points for the Tigers, who led 42-8 at the half.

Lester (9), Lindow (8) and Austin Ahrendt (6) combined for 23 rebounds with Ahrendt, Devan Lindow and Eli Lewis dishing out three assists each. Devan Lindow also had two steals as Nevis coasted in the conference opener for both teams.

“We were able to jump out to an early lead and never look back,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Our defense was very good and we were able to score in transition off of turnovers, as well as get open looks inside and out on a night where the reserves saw plenty of action.”