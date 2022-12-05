Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys Basketball: Menahga makes debut with 2 losses

Northland Remer and Pine River-Backus defeat the Braves.

MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 05, 2022 10:13 AM
REMER – Nolan Carlson and Alec Wake combined to score 50 points in leading Northland Remer to an 86-58 victory over the Menahga boys basketball team on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Carlson’s 27 points and Wake’s 23 points led the Eagles in the season opener for both teams. Remer led 38-21 at the half.

Bodie Berttunen’s 14 points, six rebounds and two assists led the Braves, who went 4 for 14 on 3-pointers and had 28 turnovers. Knaylor Howard added 11 points, Brock Berttunen had seven rebounds, Brayden Aho had four steals, and Carder Jettmann and Aho had six rebounds apiece. Jettmann, Howard, Bodie Berttunen, Aho and Isaiah Usher also had two assists each.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 1 2-2 4, Br. Berttunen 4 0-1 8, Howard 3 5-6 11, Aho 4 1-3 9, Bo. Berttunen 4 4-5 14, Jettmann 1 0-2 2, Anderson 2 2-4 8, Usher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 for 64 (FG), 14 for 23 (FT).

NORTHLAND REMER: B. Jackson 0 6-6 6, Robinson 1 0-1 2, N. Carlson 12 2-2 27, Schwarz 2 1-1 6, A. Carlson 1 0-0 2, Reyes 1 0-0 2, A. Wake 9 4-5 23, L. Wake 3 0-0 6, J. Jackson 3 0-0 7, Hardeman 0 2-2 2, Parsie 1 0-0 3. Totals: 33 for 72 (FG), 15 for 19 (FT).

Halftime: Remer 38, Menahga 21. Three-pointers: Bo. Berttunen 2, Anderson 2, N. Carlson 1, Schwarz 1, A. Wake 1, J. Jackson 1, Parsie 1. Team fouls: Menahga 18, Remer 19. Rebounds: Menahga 37 (Br. Berttunen 7, Jettmann 6, Bo. Berttunen 6, Aho 6, Howard 4, Anderson 4, Usher 2, Tolkkinen 2). Assists: Menahga 10 (Jettmann 2, Howard 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Aho 2, Usher 2). Steals: Menahga 13 (Aho 4, Howard 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Anderson 2, Tolkkinen 1, Jettmann 1, Br. Berttunen 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Howard). Turnovers: Menahga 28, Remer 19.

Pine River-Backus defeats Braves

PINE RIVER – Four players scored in double figures in leading Pine River-Backus to a 78-64 win over the Braves on Friday, Dec. 2.

Jared Hamilton (21), Rian Struss (19), Andrew Bueckers (16) and Barron Milham (11) led a balanced attack for the Tigers, who led 42-21 at the half.

Bodie Berttunen’s 21 points and five steals led Menahga. Jettmann and Brock Berttunen scored 11 points each while Howard had nine rebounds and four assists. The Braves went 5 for 17 on 3-pointers while turning the ball over 21 times.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 2 0-0 6, Br. Berttunen 4 3-7 11, Howard 4 1-6 9, Aho 3 0-0 6, Bo. Berttunen 9 2-2 21, Jettmann 3 3-6 11, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Usher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 for 56 (FG), 9 for 21 (FT).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: Tulenchik 3 1-3 7, Hamilton 8 4-4 21, Bueckers 7 1-2 16, Milham 4 0-0 11, Struss 6 5-8 19, Travis 1 2-2 4. Totals: 29 for 61 (FG), 13 for 19 (FT).

Halftime: PR-B 42, Menahga 21. Three-pointers: Tolkkinen 2, Bo. Berttunen 1, Jettmann 2, Hamilton 1, Bueckers 1, Milham 3, Struss 2. Team fouls: Menahga 15, PR-B 19. Rebounds: Menahga 29 (Howard 9, Tolkkinen 5, Jettmann 5, Br. Berttunen 4, Bo. Berttunen 4, Aho 2). Assists: Menahga 8 (Howard 4, Br. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1, Bo. Berttunen 1). Steals: Menahga 14 (Bo. Berttunen 5, Br. Berttunen 3, Aho 2, Howard 2, Tolkkinen 1, Anderson 1). Turnovers: Menahga 21, PR-B 19.

