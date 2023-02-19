Boys Basketball: Menahga drops pair of games on home court

MENAHGA – Wadena-Deer Creek jumped out to a 10-1 lead en route to a 73-55 Park Region Conference boys basketball victory over Menahga on Friday, Feb. 17.

Two layups by Brayden Aho, a layup by Brock Berttunen, and jumpers by Knaylor Howard and Ryan Tollkinen kept the Braves within 18-11 with 10:22 to play in the first half. Layups by Howard and Aho along with three inside baskets and a three-point play by Bodie Berttunen made it 34-25 at the 3:44 mark while Isaiah Usher followed with a 3-pointer as Menahga trailed 40-28 at the half.

Layups by Tolkkinen and Usher kept Menahga within 45-32 with 14:40 to play before the Wolverines responded with a 13-0 run for a 58-32 advantage with 11:11 to go. Three-pointers by Brock Berttunen, Tolkkinen and Aho along with two baskets apiece by Bodie Berttunen and Tolkkinen provided the majority of the scoring for the Braves down the stretch.

Carder Jettmann (11) sets up the offense during Menahga's game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Bodie Berttunen (14), Tolkkinen (11) and Aho (11) scored in double figures while Howard led the way with seven rebounds and four assists as the Braves fell to 7-6 in the conference and 7-17 overall. Menahga made 4 of 18 3-pointers in the loss.

Isaac Hamann and Peyton Church scored 13 points apiece for the Wolverines, who defeated Menahga 78-65 in the other meeting this season. W-DC, which went 6 for 23 on 3-pointers, improved to 11-2 against conference teams and 15-6 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

WADENA-DEER CREEK: Loer 3 2-2 9, Snyder 3 0-0 7, Hamann 4 5-6 13, Church 5 1-1 13, Peterson 3 0-0 6, Haug 3 1-1 9, E. Hammond 1 0-0 2, Kreklau 1 0-0 2, Kallevig 4 0-0 8, Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 for 65 (FG), 9 for 10 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 5 0-0 11, Br. Berttunen 2 0-0 5, Bo. Berttunen 6 2-3 14, Usher 2 1-2 6, Jantz 0 0-0 0, Howard 3 0-0 6, Aho 4 2-4 11, Jettmann 0 2-6 2, Lusti 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 54 (FG), 7 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: W-DC 40, Menahga 28. Three-pointers: Loer 1, Snyder 1, Church 2, Haug 1, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Usher 1, Aho 1. Team fouls: W-DC 13, Menahga 12. Rebounds: Menahga 23 (Howard 7, Jettmann 4, Br. Berttunen 3, Bo. Berttunen 3, Usher 3, Tolkkinen 1, Aho 1). Assists: Menahga 14 (Howard 4, Bo. Berttunen 3, Jantz 2, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Aho 1, Jettman 1, Lusti 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Br. Berttunen 1, Aho 1). Turnovers: W-DC 6, Menahga 11.

LP-A defeats Braves

MENAHGA – Teigan Bjerke’s 24 points led Lake Park-Audubon to a 68-49 victory over the Braves on Feb. 14.

Tyson Nerdahl (14) and Marc Pederson (13) also scored in double figures for LP-A, which broke open a 27-27 halftime tie.

Bodie Berttunen’s 21 points and four assists along with Aho’s 12 points and Brock Berttunen’s 11 rebounds led the Braves, who went 5 for 23 on 3-pointers.

The Raiders, who went 8 for 24 on 3-pointers, improved to 10-12.

LAKE PARK-AUDUBON: Bjerke 8 6-10 24, Beske 0 0-1 0, Minske 3 1-2 8, Pederson 4 4-4 13, Nerdahl 5 0-0 14, McDonald 1 0-0 2, Poegel 3 1-1 7. Totals: 24 for 59 (FG), 12 for 18 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 2 1-2 5, Br. Berttunen 0 1-2 1, Howard 2 2-4 7, Aho 5 2-4 12, Bo. Berttunen 7 3-4 21, Jettmann 0 1-2 1, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Usher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 for 53 (FG), 10 for 18 (FT).