99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats Sebeka in clash of conference rivals

Bodie Berttunen and Knaylor Howard record double-doubles in the 74-39 victory.

Basketball.logo.jpg
girls basketball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 13, 2023 11:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MENAHGA – An 18-2 run starting midway through the first half sparked the Menahga boys basketball team to a 74-39 Park Region Conference win over Sebeka on Friday, Feb. 10.

Menahga held a 17-10 lead before closing the first half with a 13-2 run. Bodie Berttunen’s 3-pointer and three layups by Ryan Tolkkinen sparked that run as the Braves led 30-12 at the break. A layup by Knaylor Howard and a three-point play by Brock Berttunen to open the second half made it 35-12 as Menahga coasted to the win.

Bodie Berttunen (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Howard (14 points, 13 rebounds) recorded double-doubles to lead the Braves. Brayden Aho (14) and Tolkkinen (12) also scored in double figures with Brock Berttunen pulling down 14 rebounds and blocking four shots. Howard led the way with five assists for the Braves, who went 9 for 31 on 3-pointers. Menahga, which defeated Sebeka 74-53 earlier this season, improved to 7-5 in the conference and 7-15 overall.

Christian Berg (15) and Jasper Hosey (13) scored in double figures for the Trojans, who went 7 for 31 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-8 in Park Region play and 2-16 overall.

SEBEKA: Hosey 6 0-0 13, Thornton 0 2-4 2, Berg 5 0-1 15, Lee 0 0-1 0, Brinkman 1 0-0 3, Lake 1 0-0 2, Connor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 for 58 (FG), 2 for 6 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 5 2-2 12, Br. Berttunen 2 2-3 7, Howard 6 1-2 14, Aho 7 0-1 14, Bo. Berttunen 6 0-4 17, Hodge 1 0-0 2, Lusti 1 0-0 2, Anderson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 30 for 69 (FG), 5 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 30, Sebeka 12. Three-pointers: Hosey 1, Berg 5, Brinkman 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Howard 1, Bo. Berttunen 5, Anderson 2. Team fouls: Sebeka 9, Menahga 15. Rebounds: Menahga 54 (Br. Berttunen 14, Howard 13, Bo. Berttunen 13, Tolkkinen 6, Aho 4, Anderson 4). Assists: Menahga 11 (Howard 5, Bo. Berttunen 2, Anderson 2, Br. Berttunen 1, Aho 1). Steals: Menahga 7 (Howard 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Br. Berttunen 1, Aho 1, Anderson 1). Turnovers: Sebeka 12, Menahga 15.

RELATED STORIES
NEvis.png
Prep
Boys Basketball: Fast start sparks Nevis' win over Red Lake
The victory keeps the Tigers undefeated in Northland Conference play.
February 13, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Basketball: Balanced attack keys Pequot Lakes' win over Park Rapids
February 10, 2023 09:19 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Verndale hits 9 3-pointers to spark 51-43 win over Menahga
February 08, 2023 02:30 PM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis defeats Blackduck in conference clash
February 08, 2023 10:36 AM

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLMENAHGA BRAVESPARK REGION CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
LiddyDeWulfMW.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Defense sparks Nevis to pair of home wins
The Tigers defeat Blackduck and Mahnomen/Waubun to improve to 18-2.
February 13, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BrookeKritzeck8A2.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids sends 2 wrestlers to girls state tournament
Mickey Clark and Brooke Kritzeck qualify during the Section 5 & 8 tournament.
February 13, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
ChristianThorsonFree.JPG
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids dominates to win Mid-State title
The Panthers finish first in 9 events to repeat as champions.
February 12, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
QuinnHoscheidMB.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids' bid to avoid section play-in game in serious jeopardy
Losses to Morris/Benson and Kittson County Central drop the Panthers' record to 12-10-1.
February 12, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson