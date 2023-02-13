Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats Sebeka in clash of conference rivals

MENAHGA – An 18-2 run starting midway through the first half sparked the Menahga boys basketball team to a 74-39 Park Region Conference win over Sebeka on Friday, Feb. 10.

Menahga held a 17-10 lead before closing the first half with a 13-2 run. Bodie Berttunen’s 3-pointer and three layups by Ryan Tolkkinen sparked that run as the Braves led 30-12 at the break. A layup by Knaylor Howard and a three-point play by Brock Berttunen to open the second half made it 35-12 as Menahga coasted to the win.

Bodie Berttunen (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Howard (14 points, 13 rebounds) recorded double-doubles to lead the Braves. Brayden Aho (14) and Tolkkinen (12) also scored in double figures with Brock Berttunen pulling down 14 rebounds and blocking four shots. Howard led the way with five assists for the Braves, who went 9 for 31 on 3-pointers. Menahga, which defeated Sebeka 74-53 earlier this season, improved to 7-5 in the conference and 7-15 overall.

Christian Berg (15) and Jasper Hosey (13) scored in double figures for the Trojans, who went 7 for 31 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-8 in Park Region play and 2-16 overall.

SEBEKA: Hosey 6 0-0 13, Thornton 0 2-4 2, Berg 5 0-1 15, Lee 0 0-1 0, Brinkman 1 0-0 3, Lake 1 0-0 2, Connor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 for 58 (FG), 2 for 6 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 5 2-2 12, Br. Berttunen 2 2-3 7, Howard 6 1-2 14, Aho 7 0-1 14, Bo. Berttunen 6 0-4 17, Hodge 1 0-0 2, Lusti 1 0-0 2, Anderson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 30 for 69 (FG), 5 for 12 (FT).