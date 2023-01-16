Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats pair of PRC rivals

MENAHGA – Bodie Berttunen’s jumper and free throw in the final 37 seconds gave the Menahga boys basketball team a 65-63 Park Region Conference victory over Bertha-Hewitt on Thursday, Jan. 12.

This game was close in the first half as Menahga carried a 31-27 lead into the intermission. Bodie Berttunen and Brock Berttunen each hit a 3-pointer and scored on a layup as the game was tied at 12-12. Jumpers by Knaylor Howard and Bodie Berttunen, a three-point play by Brock Berttunen, layups by Ryan Tolkkinen, Bodie Berttunen and Brock Berttunen, and a 3-pointer by Bodie Berttunen gave Menahga the halftime advantage.

Two 3-pointers by Howard and a 3-pointer by Bodie Berttunen pushed the Braves’ lead to 42-35 before 3-pointers by Isaiah Usher and Tolkkinen, a jumper by Bodie Berttunen, and a layup by Howard made it 58-48 with 6:28 to play. B-H went on a 15-4 run to take a 63-62 lead with 56 seconds left before Bodie Berttunen hit the game-winner.

The Berttunens had double-doubles with Bodie putting up 27 points and 10 rebounds and Brock adding 10 points and 12 rebounds. Howard also hit double figures with 14 ponts while dishing out eight assists. Tolkkinen chipped in five steals and Brock Berttunen blocked three shots for the Braves, who made 8 of 21 3-pointers.

Kobe Hintzmann (22), Preston Miller (16) and Brady Rach (13) scored in double figures for the Bears, who fell to 4-2 in conference play and 6-4 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

BERTHA-HEWITT: Miller 6 3-4 16, Hinzmann 8 3-6 22, Rach 5 2-2 13, Eckel 3 2-4 8, Guderjahn 1 0-0 2, Adams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 for 59 (FG), 10 for 16 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 3 1-2 8, Br. Berttunen 4 1-2 10, Howard 6 0-0 14, Aho 0 2-2 2, Bo. Berttunen 8 6-8 27, Usher 1 1-2 4, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 60 (FG), 11 for 17 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 31, B-H 27. Three-pointers: Miller 1, Hinzmann 3, Rach 1, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Howard 2, Bo. Berttunen 3, Usher 1. Team fouls: B-H 12, Menahga 14. Rebounds: Menahga 31 (Br. Berttunen 12, Bo. Berttunen 10, Aho 4, Tolkkinen 2, Howard 2, Usher 1). Assists: Menahga 17 (Howard 8, Tolkkinen 3, Br. Berttunen 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Aho 1, Usher 1). Steals: Menahga 11 (Tolkkinen 5, Usher 2, Br. Berttunen 1, Howard 1, Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 3 (Br. Berttunen 3). Turnovers: B-H 17, Menahga 16.

Braves beat Sebeka

SEBEKA – After jumping out to a 22-5 lead, the Braves needed a 34-16 run in the second half to put away a 74-53 conference win over Sebeka on Friday, Jan. 13.

Tolkkinen opened the game with a 3-pointer and two baskets off rebounds and Bodie Berttunen had a putback as the Braves led 11-2. Layups by Tolkkinen, Bodie Berttunen, Brock Berttunen and Usher along with a 3-pointer by Usher made it 22-5. The Trojans responded with a 9-0 run to cut the gap to 22-14 before four inside baskets by Brock Berttunen gave Menahga a 36-30 edge at the half.

Sebeka stayed within 40-35 before Bodie Berttunen’s three baskets in the paint and a 3-pointer along with a pair of layups by Howard made it 60-41. Howard’s 3-pointer and layup, two layups by Brock Berttunen, and inside baskets by Brayden Aho and Bodie Berttunen sealed the win.

Brock Berttunen’s 20 points and eight rebounds along with Brock Berttunen’s 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals paced the Braves. Howard added 14 points and four assists as Menahga improved to 4-2 in conference games and 4-8 overall despite going only 4 for 23 on 3-pointers.

Christian Berg finished with 19 points for the Trojans, who fell to 1-4 in Park Region play and 1-9 overall while going 9 for 28 on 3-pointers and turning the ball over 22 times.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 4 0-1 9, Br. Berttunen 8 2-2 18, Howard 6 1-3 14, Aho 1 6-8 8, Bo. Berttunen 8 3-4 20, Lusti 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Usher 2 0-0 5. Totals: 29 for 66 (FG), 12 for 18 (FT).

SEBEKA: Kiser 2 1-2 5, Hosey 3 0-0 7, Thornton 3 1-2 9, Berg 6 2-2 19, Clark 2 0-0 4, Brinkman 1 0-0 2, Lake 3 0-0 7. Totals: 20 for 58 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).