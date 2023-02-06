Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats NYM in PRC contest

MENAHGA – Ryan Tolkkinen’s 14 points and Bodie Berttunen’s double-double of 12 ponts and 10 rebounds led the Menahga boys basketball team to a 60-47 Park Region Conference win over New York Mills on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Brayden Aho’s four baskets and a 3-pointer along with Tolkkinen’s three-point play, 3-pointer and two layups paced the Braves to a 34-25 halftime lead. Bodie Berttunen and Brock Berttunen also hit 3-pointers while Brock Berttunen converted a three-point play in the first half.

Two 3-pointers by Bodie Berttunen and a pair of layups by Knaylor Howard extended Menahga’s lead to 47-28 before NYM responded with an 16-3 run to cut the margin to 50-44. A 3-pointer by Isaiah Usher and two layups by Tolkkinen helped ice the victory.

Aho also scored in double figures with 11 points while Brock Berttunen pulled down 12 rebounds and had four steals. Howard had four assists as the Braves improved to 6-4 in the conference despite going 8 for 29 on 3-pointers.

Brayden Ehnert scored 12 points for NYM, which fell to 1-9 in conference play and 1-17 overall.

NEW YORK MILLS: Holtti 3 0-0 6, Bray. Ehnert 4 0-0 12, Brax. Ehnert 4 0-1 8, Roder 2 0-0 4, Lausten 1 3-4 5, Kopveiler 2 0-0 5, Oakes 3 1-1 7. Totals: 19 for 48 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 6 1-1 14, Br. Berttunen 3 1-1 8, Howard 3 2-4 8, Aho 5 0-0 11, Bo. Berttunen 4 0-0 12, Jettmann 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Usher 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 for 59 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 34, NYM 25. Three-pointers: Bray. Ehnert 4, Kopveiler 1, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 4, Usher 1. Team fouls: NYM 13, Menahga 8. Rebounds: Menahga 31 (Br. Berttunen 12, Bo. Berttunen 10, Howard 5, Aho 2, Usher 2). Assists: Menahga 9 (Howard 4, Bo. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Aho 1). Steals: Menahga 10 (Br. Berttunen 4, Bo. Berttunen 3, Howard 2, Jettmann 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 1). Turnovers: NYM 19, Menahga 13.

LP-GE tops Braves

MENAHGA – Korbin Lowe’s 14 points and 11 rebounds paced Long Prairie-Grey Eagle to a 56-45 win over the Braves on Friday, Feb. 3.

Salvador Orozco (14), David Liebsch (14) and Tye Urman (10) also scored in double figures as LP-GE improved to 10-8.

Aho’s 17 points and nine rebounds along with Bodie Berttunen’s 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Brock Berttunen’s five blocked shots led the Braves, who fell to 6-14.

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE: Urman 2 6-12 10, Orozco 4 6-6 14, Lowe 5 1-6 14, Middendorf 1 1-2 3, Mitzel 0 1-2 1, Liebsch 5 4-4 14. Totals: 17 for 51 (FG), 19 for 32 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 2 0-2 4, Br. Berttunen 2 1-3 5, Howard 0 1-2 1, Aho 6 3-5 17, Bo. Berttunen 6 0-0 15, Usher 0 1-2 1, Jettmann 1 0-2 2, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 for 55 (FG), 6 for 16 (FT).