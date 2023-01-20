STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Boys Basketball: Late run seals Pillager's win over Menahga

The Braves fall to 4-3 in Park Region Conference play after the 83-63 loss.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 20, 2023 10:19 AM
MENAHGA – Double-doubles by Christian Hooge and Parker Schaefer led the way in Pillager’s 83-63 Park Region Conference boys basketball victory over Menahga on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Hooge had 33 points and 23 rebounds while Schaefer chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies. Justin Anderson added 15 points as Pillager improved to 4-3 in the conference and 4-7 overall.

Menahga trailed 37-32 at the half with Bodie Berttunen contributing three layups and a pair of 3-pointers and Knaylor Howard scoring on three layups. Isaiah Usher hit a jumper, Brayden Aho had a pair of layups and Blaise Anderson connected on a 3-pointer for the Braves.

Two 3-pointers and a layup by Howard along with two layups and a 3-pointer by Aho kept Menahga within 59-51 with 8:14 to play before the Huskies responded with a 10-0 run to build a 69-51 advantage. Berttunen’s two 3-pointers and a three-point play led the Braves down the stretch.

Berttunen finished with 23 points, Howard had 15 points and three assists, and Aho had 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Braves. Anderson and Carder Jettmann had three steals each as Menahga went 8 for 22 on 3-pointers in falling to 4-3 in conference games and 4-11 overall.

PILLAGER: Hooge 15 3-5 33, Parrish 3 1-2 8, Schaefer 8 3-10 19, Anderson 5 3-4 15, Imdieke 3 2-3 8. Totals: 34 for 67 (FG), 12 for 24 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 0 3-4 3, Howard 6 1-4 15, Aho 6 1-4 14, Bo. Berttunen 8 3-3 23, Jettmann 0 2-4 2, Anderson 1 1-2 4, Usher 1 0-0 2, Jantz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 for 61 (FG), 11 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: Pillager 37, Menahga 32. Three-pointers: Parrish 1, Anderson 2, Howard 2, Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 4, Anderson 1. Team fouls: Pillager 17, Menahga 19. Fouled: Parrish, Bo. Berttunen. Rebounds: Menahga 24 (Aho 6, Bo. Berttunen 4, Usher 4, Tolkkinen 3, Jettmann 3, Howard 2, Anderson 2). Assists: Menahga 8 (Howard 3, Aho 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1). Steals: Menahga 14 (Jettmann 3, Anderson 3, Tolkkinen 2, Howard 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Aho 1, Usher 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Howard 1, Bo. Berttunen 1). Turnovers: Pillager 17, Menahga 11.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
