Boys Basketball: Late run lifts West Central Area by Park Rapids
A balanced scoring attack leads Knights to a 72-67 victory.
BARRETT – West Central Area used a late 10-0 run to defeat the Park Rapids boys basketball team 72-67 in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 2.
Bryce Kjesbo (14), Brett Amundson (12), Jacob Strunk (11) and Nasir Dotts (10) scored in double figures to lead the Knights, who trailed 62-60 before taking the lead for good.
Noah Morris (17), Mason Yliniemi (15) and Noah Larson (14) led a balanced offensive attack for the Panthers, who went 12 for 26 on 3-pointers and committed 20 turnovers. Caleb Arola led Park Rapids with eight rebounds, Matt Johanning had five rebounds, Yliniemi had four steals, and Noah Morris, Blake Morris and Larson had four assists each.
PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 5 3-5 17, Yliniemi 5 2-2 15, Larson 5 2-4 14, Johanning 3 2-3 8, Arola 2 0-0 4, Strasburg 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Harrison 1 0-0 3, B. Morris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 53 (FG), 9 for 14 (FT).
WEST CENTRAL AREA: Kjesbo 14, Amundson 12, Strunk 11, Dotts 10, Dewey 9, Hanson 6, Mihailovski 4, Bye 2, Sanstead 2, Kreft 2. Totals: 30 for 55 (FG), 9 for 16 (FT).
Halftime: Park Rapids 38, WCA 34. Three-pointers: N. Morris 4, Yliniemi 3, Larson 2, Johnson 1, Strasburg 1, Harrison 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 17, WCA 18. Rebounds: Park Rapids 22 (Arola 8, Johanning 5, B. Morris 3, Larson 3, Yliniemi 2, Johnson 1). Assists: Park Rapids 18 (N. Morris 4, B. Morris 4, Larson 4, Johnson 3, Yliniemi 2, Strasburg 1). Steals: Park Rapids 8 (Yliniemi 4, Johanning 2, Arola 1, Strasburg 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (B. Morris). Turnovers: Park Rapids 20, WCA 19.
