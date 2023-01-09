Boys Basketball: Late 3-pointer propels Crookston to win over Menahga

MENAHGA – Tanner Giese’s 3-pointer with 1:24 to play gave Crookston a 54-52 win over the Menahga boys basketball team in a game between Section 8AA teams on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Crookston led 36-20 at the half and held a 50-36 advantage with 9:56 to play before the Braves used a 16-1 run to claim a 52-51 lead. Blaise Anderson’s three-point play, a layup by Brayden Aho, two baskets by Bodie Berttunen and a 3-pointer by Anderson sparked that run. Neither team scored after Giese’s game-winning shot.

Aho (18), Bodie Berttunen (16) and Anderson (10) scored in double figures to lead Menahga, which went 4 for 20 on 3-pointers. Brock Berttunen led the way with 15 rebounds and six blocked shots while Ryan Tokkkinen had three assists as the Braves fell to 0-2 against section teams and 2-7 overall.

Isaac Thomforde (16) and Giese (12) combined for 28 points while Hunter Nicholas added a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Pirates, who improved to 3-2 in section games and 4-6 overall.

CROOKSTON: Thomforde 16, Giese 12, Nicholas 10, Winjum 8, Boike 6, Abeld 2.

MENAHGA: Aho 6 6-8 18, Bo. Berttunen 6 1-3 16, Anderson 3 3-3 10, Br. Berttunen 2 0-0 4, Tolkkinen 1 0-0 2, Jettmann 0 2-6 2. Totals: 18 for 57 (FG), 12 for 20 (FT).