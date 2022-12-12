Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys Basketball: Henning begins conference play with a win over Menahga

The Hornets hit 11 3-pointers to spark a 64-40 victory.

MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 12, 2022 12:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HENNING – Mason Hammer hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points in leading Henning to a 64-40 Park Region Conference victory over the Menahga boys basketball team on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Kale Misegades chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds while Tyson Misegades scored 11 points as the Hornets led 34-15 at halftime in this conference opener for both teams.

Bodie Berttunen’s 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots along with Brock Berttunen’s eight rebounds and Knaylor Howard’s four steals led Menahga, which fell to 0-4 on the season. The Braves made 1 of 11 3-pointers while committing 21 turnovers in the game.

Henning went 11 for 24 on 3-pointers in improving to 4-0 on the season.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 3 0-0 6, Br. Berttunen 2 0-3 4, Howard 1 0-0 2, Aho 0 6-8 6, Bo. Berttunen 7 2-4 17, Lusti 0 0-0 0, Usher 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 for 41 (FG), 9 for 19 (FT).

HENNING: Hammer 9 3-4 27, K. Misegades 4 3-3 13, T. Misegades 3 3-3 11, L. Dilly 2 2-2 6, C. Dilly 2 0-0 5, Umland 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 for 55 (FG), 11 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Henning 34, Menahga 15. Three-pointers: Bo. Berttunen 1, Hammer 6, K. Misegades 2, T. Misegades 2, C. Dilly 1. Team fouls: Menahga 13, Henning 18. Rebounds: Menahga 27 (Br. Berttunen 8, Bo. Berttunen 8, Aho 4, Tolkkinen 3, Howard 2, Usher 2). Assists: Menahga 4 (Bo. Berttunen 2, Howard 1, Usher 1). Steals: Menahga 9 (Howard 4, Bo. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1, Aho 1, Usher 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 4 (Bo. Berttunen 3, Tolkkinen 1). Turnovers: Menahga 21, Henning 14.

