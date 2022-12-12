Boys Basketball: Henning begins conference play with a win over Menahga

HENNING – Mason Hammer hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points in leading Henning to a 64-40 Park Region Conference victory over the Menahga boys basketball team on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Kale Misegades chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds while Tyson Misegades scored 11 points as the Hornets led 34-15 at halftime in this conference opener for both teams.

Bodie Berttunen’s 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots along with Brock Berttunen’s eight rebounds and Knaylor Howard’s four steals led Menahga, which fell to 0-4 on the season. The Braves made 1 of 11 3-pointers while committing 21 turnovers in the game.

Henning went 11 for 24 on 3-pointers in improving to 4-0 on the season.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 3 0-0 6, Br. Berttunen 2 0-3 4, Howard 1 0-0 2, Aho 0 6-8 6, Bo. Berttunen 7 2-4 17, Lusti 0 0-0 0, Usher 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 for 41 (FG), 9 for 19 (FT).

HENNING: Hammer 9 3-4 27, K. Misegades 4 3-3 13, T. Misegades 3 3-3 11, L. Dilly 2 2-2 6, C. Dilly 2 0-0 5, Umland 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 for 55 (FG), 11 for 12 (FT).