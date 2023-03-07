Boys Basketball: Frazee edges Menahga in OT to close out regular season

FRAZEE – Frazee closed regulation play on a 10-2 run to force overtime before going on a 13-0 run to start the extra session to close out the regular season with a 63-51 victory over the Menahga boys basketball team on March 3.

Adam Vigen hit a 3-pointer with :03 on the clock to tie the game at 49-49 and force overtime. Vigen started the overtime by hitting another 3-pointer and a jumper while Alex Helmers hit a 3-pointer to give the Hornets a 62-49 lead. Blaise Anderson’s layup ended that run with 23 seconds to go to account for Menahga’s only points in the extra session.

The Braves trailed 28-25 at halftime despite two layups, a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Bodie Berttunen. Brayden Aho hit a 3-pointer and scored on a layup while Ryan Tolkkinen hit a jumper for Menahga in the first half.

A jumper by Berttunen and two layups by Aho to start the second half gave the Braves a 31-28 lead. A jumper, a three-point play, a 3-pointer and a layup by Berttunen along with layups by Carder Jettmann, Knaylor Howard and Aho pushed Menahga’s lead to 47-39 with 4:01 left in regulation. Frazee rallied to tie the game before taking control in overtime.

Berttunen scored 26 points and had nine rebounds while Aho chipped in 16 points. Brock Berttunen led the way with 13 rebounds and Howard had nine rebounds as Menahga ended the regular season with an 0-7 record against Section 8AA opponents and a 7-19 overall mark. The Braves went 3 for 21 on 3-pointers, including missing all six attempts in overtime.

Helmers (19), Vigen (16) and Asher Blaine (13) scored in double figures for the Hornets, who made 11 of 34 3-pointers in the game. Frazee improved to 2-12 in section games and 7-18 overall.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 1 0-2 2, Br. Berttunen 0 1-4 1, Howard 1 0-1 2, Aho 6 3-5 16, Bo. Berttunen 9 6-7 26, Jettmann 1 0-2 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 for 57 (FG), 10 for 21 (FT).

FRAZEE: Vigen 5 3-5 16, Blaine 5 1-2 13, Ovsak 1 2-2 4, Helmers 7 1-2 19, N. Longfors 3 0-0 8, Sonnenberg 0 0-0 0, Brekke 1 0-0 2, Z. Longfors 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 for 71 (FG), 8 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Frazee 28, Menahga 25. End of regulation: Menahga 49, Frazee 49. Three-pointers: Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 2, Vigen 3, Blaine 2, Helmers 4, N. Longfors 2. Team fouls: Menahga 14, Frazee 22. Fouled out: Vigen, Sonnenberg. Rebounds: Menahga 49 (Br. Berttunen 13, Howard 9, Bo. Berttunen 9, Tolkkinen 7, Aho 5, Jettmann 4, Anderson 2). Assists: Menahga 5 (Howard 2, Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 1, Jettmann 1). Steals: Menahga 6 (Bo. Berttunen 2, Br. Berttunen 1, Howard 1, Aho 1, Jettmann 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 3 (Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Bo. Berttunen 1). Turnovers: Menahga 21, Frazee 13.