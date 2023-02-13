Boys Basketball: Fast start sparks Nevis' win over Red Lake

RED LAKE – Nevis claimed a 48-25 halftime lead in coasting to a 76-61 win over Red Lake on Friday, Feb. 10, to stay undefeated in the Northland Conference boys basketball standings.

JohnPaul Benson tallied 21 points and eight rebounds while joining Devan Lindow and Spencer Lindow with three assists to lead the Tigers. Christian Moe (13), Alex Lester (11), Devan Lindow (10) and Joe Houchin (10) also scored in double figures while Austin Ahrendt and Lester had seven rebounds each. Devan Lindow had three steals with Ahrendt and Benson making two steals each as the Tigers improved to 10-0 in the conference and 15-5 overall.

Red Lake, which lost to Nevis 86-61 earlier this season, fell to 5-5 in the conference and 13-8 overall.

“We were able to get off to a great start against a Red Lake team that is dangerous offensively with the amount of points they can score. We had a total team effort as our defense gave them trouble and our bench was the difference as we got into foul trouble in the second half,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Moe and Houchin both played key roles in keeping us going when Red Lake made a couple of runs in the second half. Overall, we had five guys in double figures to get an important win in the conference race.”