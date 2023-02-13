99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Fast start sparks Nevis' win over Red Lake

The victory keeps the Tigers undefeated in Northland Conference play.

NEvis.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 13, 2023 10:51 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED LAKE – Nevis claimed a 48-25 halftime lead in coasting to a 76-61 win over Red Lake on Friday, Feb. 10, to stay undefeated in the Northland Conference boys basketball standings.

JohnPaul Benson tallied 21 points and eight rebounds while joining Devan Lindow and Spencer Lindow with three assists to lead the Tigers. Christian Moe (13), Alex Lester (11), Devan Lindow (10) and Joe Houchin (10) also scored in double figures while Austin Ahrendt and Lester had seven rebounds each. Devan Lindow had three steals with Ahrendt and Benson making two steals each as the Tigers improved to 10-0 in the conference and 15-5 overall.

Red Lake, which lost to Nevis 86-61 earlier this season, fell to 5-5 in the conference and 13-8 overall.

“We were able to get off to a great start against a Red Lake team that is dangerous offensively with the amount of points they can score. We had a total team effort as our defense gave them trouble and our bench was the difference as we got into foul trouble in the second half,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Moe and Houchin both played key roles in keeping us going when Red Lake made a couple of runs in the second half. Overall, we had five guys in double figures to get an important win in the conference race.”

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats Sebeka in clash of conference rivals
Bodie Berttunen and Knaylor Howard record double-doubles in the 74-39 victory.
February 13, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Basketball: Balanced attack keys Pequot Lakes' win over Park Rapids
February 10, 2023 09:19 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Verndale hits 9 3-pointers to spark 51-43 win over Menahga
February 08, 2023 02:30 PM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis defeats Blackduck in conference clash
February 08, 2023 10:36 AM

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERSNORTHLAND CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
LiddyDeWulfMW.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Defense sparks Nevis to pair of home wins
The Tigers defeat Blackduck and Mahnomen/Waubun to improve to 18-2.
February 13, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BrookeKritzeck8A2.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids sends 2 wrestlers to girls state tournament
Mickey Clark and Brooke Kritzeck qualify during the Section 5 & 8 tournament.
February 13, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
ChristianThorsonFree.JPG
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids dominates to win Mid-State title
The Panthers finish first in 9 events to repeat as champions.
February 12, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
QuinnHoscheidMB.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids' bid to avoid section play-in game in serious jeopardy
Losses to Morris/Benson and Kittson County Central drop the Panthers' record to 12-10-1.
February 12, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson