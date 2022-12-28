Boys Basketball: Fast 14-0 start sparks Browerville-Eagle Valley past Menahga
The Braves fall to 1-6 on the season following the 77-46 loss.
BROWERVILLE – Browerville-Eagle Valley jumped out to a 14-0 lead and coasted to a 77-46 win over the Menahga boys basketball team on Dec. 22.
A pair of layups by Blaise Anderson led the way in the first half as Menahga trailed 32-11.
Three 3-pointers and a pair of layups by Bodie Berttunen, three layups by Brayden Aho, two layups by Brock Berttunen, and 3-pointers by Carder Jettmann and Ryan Tolkkinen led the Braves in the second half.
Bodie Berttunen (13) and Tolkkinen (11) scored in double figures for the Braves, who went 5 for 24 on 3-pointers. Brock Berttunen had six rebounds, Jettmann dished out three assists and Anderson had three steals as Menahga fell to 1-6 on the season.
Miguel Maloney (23) and Hans Puck (19) combined for 42 points for B-EV, which shot 64% from the field (including making 10 of 18 3-pointers) in improving to 3-1.
