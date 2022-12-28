Boys Basketball: Fast 14-0 start sparks Browerville-Eagle Valley past Menahga

BROWERVILLE – Browerville-Eagle Valley jumped out to a 14-0 lead and coasted to a 77-46 win over the Menahga boys basketball team on Dec. 22.

A pair of layups by Blaise Anderson led the way in the first half as Menahga trailed 32-11.

Three 3-pointers and a pair of layups by Bodie Berttunen, three layups by Brayden Aho, two layups by Brock Berttunen, and 3-pointers by Carder Jettmann and Ryan Tolkkinen led the Braves in the second half.

Bodie Berttunen (13) and Tolkkinen (11) scored in double figures for the Braves, who went 5 for 24 on 3-pointers. Brock Berttunen had six rebounds, Jettmann dished out three assists and Anderson had three steals as Menahga fell to 1-6 on the season.

Miguel Maloney (23) and Hans Puck (19) combined for 42 points for B-EV, which shot 64% from the field (including making 10 of 18 3-pointers) in improving to 3-1.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 4 2-2 11, Br. Berttunen 2 0-0 4, Howard 0 0-0 0, Aho 4 0-0 8, Bo. Berttunen 5 0-0 13, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 2 1-2 6, Anderson 2 0-2 4. Totals: 19 for 56 (FG), 3 for 6 (FT).

BROWERVILLE-EAGLE VALLEY: Benning 1 0-0 3, Irsfeld 1 0-0 2, Tabatt 1 2-2 5, Riedel 1 0-1 2, Murch 2 1-1 5, Puck 7 0-0 19, R. DeCock 1 0-0 3, Maloney 7 7-11 23, Duncan 4 1-2 9, D. DeCock 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 for 44 (FG), 11 for 17 (FT).