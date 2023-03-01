Boys Basketball: Detroit Lakes bombs away in win over Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – Detroit Lakes regrouped after suffering its first Mid-State Conference loss of the season by hitting 15 3-pointers in a 74-49 win over the Park Rapids boys basketball team at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Lakers, who were coming off a 59-43 loss to Pequot Lakes the night before, broke open a close game by following a 19-8 run late in the first half with a 34-16 spurt to open the second half.

Two layups and a 3-pointer by the Lakers’ Devon Berg were offset by a layup by Mason Yliniemi and a three-point play and a jumper by Noah Larson as the game was tied at 7-7 with 14:04 to play in the first half. A 3-pointer by Ethan Carrier capped a 7-0 run as Detroit Lakes claimed the lead for good. Three 3-pointers by Larson, a 3-pointer by Noah Morris, and a layup by Ryan Carroll led the Panthers the rest of the half as Detroit Lakes carried a 35-23 advantage into the break. Mason Carrier, Ethan Carrier and Mason Omberg connected on 3-pointers for the Lakers.

Three-pointers by Ethan Carrier, Mason Carrier and Berg to open the second half pushed the Lakers’ lead to 46-30 with 13:02 remaining. Layups by Blake Morris and Carroll were offset by a pair of 3-pointers by Berg that made it 52-37 at the 10:33 mark before Berg made four 3-pointers during a 17-2 run as the lead ballooned to 69-39 with 5:01 to play. Two layups by Caleb Arola along with a four-point play and a layup by Blake Morris capped off the scoring for Park Rapids.

Larson finished with 21 points as the Panthers’ record dropped to 0-9 in Mid-State play and 5-19 overall. The Lakers defeated Park Rapids 85-55 in the first meeting this season.

Berg finished with 30 points, including making eight 3-pointers, to lead the Lakers. Mason Carrier chipped in 15 points as Detroit Lakes improved to 7-1 in the conference and 16-8 overall.

DETROIT LAKES: E. Carrier 3 0-0 9, Berg 11 0-0 30, Quam 3 0-0 6, M. Carrier 6 0-0 15, Marsh 2 0-0 4, Lunde 1 0-0 2, Korth 0 0-2 0, Omberg 2 0-0 5, Pavek 1 1-2 3. Totals: 29 (FG), 1 for 4 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 1 0-0 3, B. Morris 3 2-2 9, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Yliniemi 2 0-0 4, Larson 6 5-5 21, Arola 2 0-0 4, Johanning 0 0-0 0, Carroll 2 2-2 6, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hartung 0 0-2 0, Sherva 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 (FG), 9 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Detroit Lakes 35, Park Rapids 23. Three-pointers: E. Carrier 3, Berg 8, M. Carrier 3, Omberg 1, N. Morris 1, B. Morris 1, Larson 4. Team fouls: Detroit Lakes 14, Park Rapids 10.