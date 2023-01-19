Boys Basketball: Decisive run sparks Park Rapids' 78-44 win over Menahga

MENAHGA – Noah Morris scored 11 points during a 28-0 run in the first half that sparked the Park Rapids boys basketball team to a 78-44 victory over Menahga in a game between Section 8AA teams on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Layups by Morris and Mason Yliniemi were offset by layups by Brayden Aho and Bodie Berttunen as Menahga led 7-6 with 13:58 to play in the first half.

The Panthers took control as Morris scored off a steal and hit three 3-pointers while Ryan Carroll had a pair of inside baskets. Cory Johnson and Yliniemi contributed layups while Luke Hartung and Noah Larson scored off rebounds before Matt Johanning hit a 3-pointer to produce a 34-7 advantage at the 6:32 mark. A layup by Menahga’s Carder Jettmann with 6:13 to play in the first half ended that run.

Morris hit another 3-pointer, Yliniemi scored on a pair of inside baskets, Hartung had a jumper and a layup, and Larson scored on a layup as Park Rapids led 50-27 at the half. A jumper, a 3-pointer and a putback by Berttunen along with three layups by Knaylor Howard led the Braves to close out the half.

Two layups by Larson, layups by Noah Morris and Yliniemi, a jumper by Blake Morris, and 3-pointers by Carroll, Larson and Noah Morris pushed the Panthers’ lead to 69-36 with 10:44 to play. Aho and Howard had layups while Isaiah Usher and Berttunen hit jumpers for Menahga. Johanning’s two jumpers and a 3-pointer paced Park Rapids down the stretch while Howard hit a 3-pointer for the Braves.

Noah Morris (21), Larson (16), Yliniemi (10) and Johanning (10) led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers, who hit 9 of 22 3-pointers, tallied 18 steals and forced 24 turnovers. Larson had eight rebounds and five steals while Yliniemi grabbed seven rebounds as Park Rapids improved to 1-6 in section play and 2-9 overall.

Berttunen’s 16 points and nine rebounds along with Howard’s 14 points led the Braves, who fell to 0-4 against section opponents and 4-10 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 1 1-2 3, N. Morris 8 0-0 21, B. Morris 1 1-2 3, Yliniemi 5 0-0 10, Larson 5 5-6 16, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 4 0-0 10, Carroll 3 0-0 7, Hartung 3 0-0 6, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 for 69 (FG), 7 for 12 (FT).

MENAHGA: Br. Berttunen 0 3-4 3, Howard 5 3-5 14, Aho 2 0-0 4, Bo. Berttunen 5 5-5 16, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Usher 1 2-4 4, Jantz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 46 (FG), 14 for 20 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 50, Menahga 27. Three-pointers: N. Morris 5, Larson 1, Johanning 2, Carroll 1, Howard 1, Bo. Berttunen 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 20, Menahga 9. Rebounds: Park Rapids 42 (Larson 8, Yliniemi 7, Arola 5, Johanning 5, Carroll 5, Johnson 3, B. Morris 2, Strasburg 2, Hartung 2, Harrison 2, N. Morris 1); Menahga 24 (Bo. Berttunen 9, Br. Berttunen 5, Howard 4, Aho 2, Anderson 2, Usher 2). Assists: Park Rapids 11 (B. Morris 3, N. Morris 2, Larson 2, Yliniemi 1, Strasburg 1, Johanning 1, Hartung 1); Menahga 4 (Howard 2, Usher 1, Jantz 1). Steals: Park Rapids 18 (Larson 5, N. Morris 3, B. Morris 3, Yliniemi 2, Hartung 2, Arola 1, Johnson 1, Carroll 1); Menahga 9 (Usher 3, Howard 2, Aho 2, Bo. Berttunen 1, Anderson 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 9 (Johnson 3, Arola 2, Carroll 2, Larson 1, Harrison 1); Menahga 6 (Br. Berttunen 3, Jettmann 1, Anderson 1, Usher 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 17, Menahga 24.

Aitkin tops Braves

AITKIN – A 10-0 run in the first half put Aitkin in the lead for good in a 64-49 win over the Braves on Monday, Jan. 16.

Three-pointers by Howard, Bodie Berttunen and Usher gave Menahga a 14-10 lead before the Gobblers claimed a 26-20 lead at the half.

A pair of 3-pointers by Bodie Berttunen and a 3-pointer by Usher kept the Braves within 43-40 before Aitkin closed the game with a 21-9 spurt.

Bodie Berttunen (14) and Howard (11) scored in double figures for the Braves, who went 8 for 20 on 3-pointers. Brock Berttunen grabbed nine rebounds and Howard had five assists.

Eli Christy (25), Braedyn Smith (14) and Alex Palm (11) combined for 50 points for Aitkin, which improved to 5-7.

MENAHGA: Br. Berttunen 2 0-0 4, Howard 3 5-10 11, Aho 1 1-4 3, Bo. Berttunen 6 0-0 17, Jettmann 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 1-1 3, Usher 3 0-2 8. Totals: 17 for 41 (FG), 7 for 17 (FT).AITKIN: Christy 10 5-8 25, Nissen 1 2-5 4, Smith 5 2-2 14, Alexander 1 0-0 3, Palm 4 3-4 11, Price 1 0-0 2, Asmus 2 1-2 5. Totals: 24 for 58 (FG), 13 for 21 (FT).Halftime: Aitkin 26, Menahga 20. Three-pointers: Bo. Berttunen 5, Jettmann 1, Usher 2, Smith 2, Alexander 1. Team fouls: Menahga 18, Aitkin 12. Rebounds: Menahga 27 (Br. Berttunen 9, Bo. Berttunen 5, Usher 5, Howard 4, Aho 1, Jettmann 2, Anderson 1). Assists: Menahga 8 (Howard 5, Usher 2, Aho 1). Steals: Menahga 7 (Br. Berttunen 2, Anderson 2, Howard 1, Aho 1, Usher 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Br. Berttunen). Turnovers: Menahga 17, Aitkin 10.

D-G-F defeats PR

PARK RAPIDS – Yliniemi’s 12 points, Larson’s seven rebounds and Noah Morris’ seven assists led the Panthers in an 83-53 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Jan. 13.

Park Rapids committed 27 turnovers in this game between Section 8AA teams.

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON: Steichen 3 1-3 9, Sheeley 5 2-2 13, Leach 10 3-5 26, A. Anderson 4 0-0 10, G. Anderson 3 0-0 6, Rehder 1 0-0 2, Johnk 0 1-2 1, LePard 0 2-2 2, Aas 0 3-4 3, Bergee 2 0-0 5. Totals: 30 for 72(FG), 14 for 20 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 1 0-0 2, B. Morris 3 0-0 7, Johnson 1 2-4 4, Yliniemi 5 0-0 12, Larson 3 2-3 9, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 2 1-2 5, Carroll 2 1-1 5, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hartung 1 0-0 3, Sherva 1 0-0 2, Harrison 1 1-3 4. Totals: 20 for 51 (FG), 7 for 13 (FT).