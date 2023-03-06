Boys Basketball: Brackets set for Section 5A, 8AA tournaments

Nevis earned a home game while Park Rapids and Menahga will have to travel as the section boys basketball tournaments are ready to tip-off.

Nevis ended the regular season with a 20-6 record and received the No. 1 seed in the Section 5A West bracket. The Tigers will host the winner between No. 8 Verndale (9-17) and No. 9 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (9-17) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. The winner of that game advances to the 5A West semifinals at 6 p.m. at Wadena on Saturday, March 11. Nevis defeated Verndale 73-42 and swept W-H-A (by scores of 91-42 and 93-24) during the regular season.

In the other Section 5A West quarterfinal games, No. 2 Pine River-Backus (17-8) will play the winner between No. 7 Bertha-Hewitt (9-16) and No. 10 Sebeka (5-20), No. 3 Browerville-Eagle Valley (20-5) will host the winner between No. 6 Upsala (9-17) and No. 11 Laporte (3-20), and No. 4 Swanville (12-12) will host No. 5 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (13-11).

Barnum (14-12) and East Central (16-9) were the top seeds in the Section 5A East bracket.

For the Section 8AA tournament, Park Rapids (5-21) received the No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek (19-7) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. W-DC defeated the Panthers 61-39 during the regular season. Menahga (7-19) received the No. 16 seed and will travel to No. 1 Thief River Falls (23-2) for a 7 p.m. tip-off to open the tournament on Thursday.

The high seeds will host the quarterfinals on Saturday (March 11) at 7 p.m. with the Park Rapids vs. W-DC winner playing the winner between No. 4 Hawley (15-9) and No. 13 Crookston (8-18) while the TRF vs. Menahga winner will meet the winner between No. 8 Red Lake (16-10) and No. 9 Pelican Rapids (13-13).

The other 8AA openers feature No. 2 Perham (21-5) hosting No. 15 Roseau (7-19), No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (20-6) playing No. 14 Warroad (9-16), No. 6 East Grand Forks (13-11) hosting No. 11 Frazee (7-18) and No. 7 Barnesville (16-8) playing No. 10 Fergus Falls (6-20).