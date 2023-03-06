99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Brackets set for Section 5A, 8AA tournaments

Nevis will host a Section 5A West game while Park Rapids and Menahga hit the road to open the Section 8AA tournament.

FSA basketball.jpg
high school basketball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
March 06, 2023 10:36 AM

Nevis earned a home game while Park Rapids and Menahga will have to travel as the section boys basketball tournaments are ready to tip-off.

Nevis ended the regular season with a 20-6 record and received the No. 1 seed in the Section 5A West bracket. The Tigers will host the winner between No. 8 Verndale (9-17) and No. 9 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (9-17) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. The winner of that game advances to the 5A West semifinals at 6 p.m. at Wadena on Saturday, March 11. Nevis defeated Verndale 73-42 and swept W-H-A (by scores of 91-42 and 93-24) during the regular season.

In the other Section 5A West quarterfinal games, No. 2 Pine River-Backus (17-8) will play the winner between No. 7 Bertha-Hewitt (9-16) and No. 10 Sebeka (5-20), No. 3 Browerville-Eagle Valley (20-5) will host the winner between No. 6 Upsala (9-17) and No. 11 Laporte (3-20), and No. 4 Swanville (12-12) will host No. 5 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (13-11).

Barnum (14-12) and East Central (16-9) were the top seeds in the Section 5A East bracket.

For the Section 8AA tournament, Park Rapids (5-21) received the No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek (19-7) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. W-DC defeated the Panthers 61-39 during the regular season. Menahga (7-19) received the No. 16 seed and will travel to No. 1 Thief River Falls (23-2) for a 7 p.m. tip-off to open the tournament on Thursday.

The high seeds will host the quarterfinals on Saturday (March 11) at 7 p.m. with the Park Rapids vs. W-DC winner playing the winner between No. 4 Hawley (15-9) and No. 13 Crookston (8-18) while the TRF vs. Menahga winner will meet the winner between No. 8 Red Lake (16-10) and No. 9 Pelican Rapids (13-13).

The other 8AA openers feature No. 2 Perham (21-5) hosting No. 15 Roseau (7-19), No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (20-6) playing No. 14 Warroad (9-16), No. 6 East Grand Forks (13-11) hosting No. 11 Frazee (7-18) and No. 7 Barnesville (16-8) playing No. 10 Fergus Falls (6-20).

