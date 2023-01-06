99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Boys Basketball: Bodie Berttunen hits game-winner as Menahga prevails

The Braves see a 15-point lead disappear before edging Verndale 46-45 in a Park Region Conference game.

BodieBerttunenVern.JPG
Verndale's Shawn Schmitz (3) fouls Menahga's Bodie Berttunen on a shot during a Park Region Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Berttunen hit the game-winner with :03 remaining to give the Braves a 46-45 victory. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise<br/>
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 06, 2023 11:16 AM
MENAHGA – Bodie Berttunen’s field goal with :03 remaining lifted Menahga to a 46-45 win over Verndale in a Park Region Conference boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Connor Schmitz scored off a rebound to give Verndale a 45-44 lead with :16 remaining. That was the Pirates’ first lead since holding an 8-5 advantage with 11:48 to play in the first half. Berttunen’s basket prevented Verndale, which faced a 15-point deficit, from completing a second-half comeback.

After trailing 8-4, Menahga closed the first half with a 24-6 run to carry a 28-14 advantage into the break. Berttunen and Ryan Tolkkinen hit 3-pointers while Knaylor Howard, Tolkkinen, Brayden Aho and Blaise Anderson had a pair of layups each during that run.

BlaiseAndersonVern.JPG
Blaise Anderson drives in for a layup during Menahga's win over Verndale on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Howard made a free throw to open the second half to give the Braves a 29-14 lead with 17:55 to play before Verndale responded with an 11-2 run to slice the deficit to 31-25 at the 11:55 mark. A layup by Aho made it 34-25 with 10:25 to go while layups by Tolkkinen, Berttunen and Aho gave Menahga a 41-33 edge with 6:22 remaining. The Pirates responded with a 12-3 run to take the lead before Berttunen scored the game-winner.

Aho scored 13 points, Berttunen had 11 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists, and Tolkkinen scored 11 points to lead the Braves, who prevailed despite missing 18 of 26 free throws and going 2 for 20 on 3-pointers. Brock Berttunen led the way with 10 rebounds and Howard had four steals as Menahga improved to 2-1 in conference play and 2-6 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shawn Schmitz had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates, who went 5 for 19 on 3-pointers and 8 for 24 at the line in falling to 0-3 in the conference and 1-4 overall.

BraydenAhoVern.JPG
Brayden Aho leads a fastbreak during Menahga's win over Verndale on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

VERNDALE: S. Schmitz 7 5-10 20, Russell 2 0-3 5, Haskin 0 1-2 1, Schulke 1 2-5 4, Hagen 1 0-2 2, White 3 0-1 9, C. Schmitz 2 0-1 4. Totals: 16 for 48 (FG), 8 for 24 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 5 0-3 11, Br. Berttunen 0 1-3 1, Aho 6 1-6 13, Bo. Berttunen 3 4-7 11, Lusti 0 0-0 0, Howard 2 2-7 6, Jettmann 0 0-0 0, Anderson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 for 59 (FG), 8 for 26 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 28, Verndale 14. Three-pointers: S. Schmitz 1, Russell 1, White 3, Tolkkinen 1, Bo. Berttunen 1. Team fouls: Verndale 19, Menahga 19. Fouled out: Hagen, Br. Berttunen. Rebounds: Menahga 35 (Br. Berttunen 10, Bo. Berttunen 9, Aho 6, Tolkkinen 4, Howard 3, Anderson 2, Jettmann 1). Assists: Menahga 8 (Bo. Berttunen 5, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Jettmann 1). Steals: Menahga 16 (Howard 4, Aho 3, Bo. Berttunen 3, Br. Berttunen 2, Anderson 2, Tolkkinen 1, Jettmann 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 4 (Br. Berttunen 2, Bo. Berttunen 2). Turnovers: Verndale 20, Menahga 10.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLMENAHGA BRAVESPARK REGION CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
