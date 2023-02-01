Boys Basketball: Barnesville defeats Menahga in battle of Section 8AA teams

BARNESVILLE – Barnesville used Tate Inniger’s double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds to defeat the Braves 71-43 in a game between Section 8AA teams on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Gannon Bolgrean (15) and Owen Riddle (13) also scored in double figures as the Trojans improved to 5-4 in section contests and 10-5 overall despite going 4 for 27 on 3-point tries. Barnesville closed the first half on a 14-0 run to claim a 42-18 advantage.

Bodie Berttunen scored 11 points, Brock Berttunen and Carder Jettmann grabbed seven rebounds each, and Jettmann blocked four shots for the Braves. Menahga went 6 for 26 on 3-pointers in falling to 0-5 against section opponents and 5-13 overall.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 2 0-0 5, Br. Berttunen 1 3-3 5, Howard 1 2-2 4, Aho 1 1-3 3, Bo. Berttunen 4 0-0 11, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 1 3-4 5, Lusti 0 1-2 1, Anderson 2 1-4 6, Usher 1 0-0 3, Jantz 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 for 46 (FG), 11 for 19 (FT).

BARNESVILLE: Z. Bredman 4 0-0 8, Bolgrean 6 1-5 15, B. Bredman 3 1-1 7, Baker 0 0-2 0, Riddle 5 1-2 13, Hagen 3 0-0 6, Inniger 4 2-3 10, Loeks 0 0-2 0, Maneval 2 2-2 6, Suter 3 0-0 6. Totals: 30 for 84 (FG), 7 for 17 (FT).