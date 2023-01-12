Boys Basketball: Balanced scoring lifts Wadena-Deer Creek past Menahga

WADENA – A 12-0 run late in the first half sparked Wadena-Deer Creek to a 78-65 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga boys basketball team on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

A layup by Brock Berttunen and 3-pointers by Brayden Aho and Bodie Berttunen gave Menahga an early 8-0 lead. Three-pointers by Aho, Bodie Berttunen and Jonas Lusti along with jumpers by Ryan Tolkkinen and Bodie Berttunen, a three-point play by Bodie Berttunen and a layup by Knaylor Howard kept the Braves within 28-27. W-DC then scored the next 12 points to claim a 40-27 lead. Isaiah Usher hit a 3-pointer as Menahga trailed 43-30 at the half.

Three-pointers by Howard, Tolkkinen and Aho and four layups by Bodie Berttunen led the Braves at the start of the second half as W-DC maintained a 64-41 advantage. A 3-pointer and a layup by Tolkkinen, two layups by Aho, and baskets by Usher and Brock Berttunen capped off the scoring for Menahga.

Bodie Berttunen’s 20 points and seven rebounds, Aho’s 13 points, Tolkkinen’s 10 points, Brock Berttunen’s nine rebounds and Howard’s seven assists led the Braves, who went 10 for 23 on 3-pointers. The loss dropped Menahga’s record to 2-2 in the conference and 2-8 overall.

Teshe Loer and Peyton Church scored 20 points apiece while Isaac Hamann and Nathan Peterson added 14 points each as the Wolverines made 9 of 23 3-pointers to improve to 4-1 against Park Region opponents and 5-3 overall.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 4 0-0 10, Br. Berttunen 3 0-1 6, Howard 2 0-0 5, Aho 5 0-0 13, Bo. Berttunen 8 2-3 20, Usher 3 1-2 8, Lusti 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 for 60 (FG), 3 for 8 (FT).

WADENA-DEER CREEK: Loer 7 3-4 20, Haug 1 0-0 2, Snyder 1 0-1 3, Hamann 6 1-2 14, Church 8 0-0 20, Ross 2 1-1 5, Peterson 7 0-2 14. Totals: 32 for 70 (FG), 5 for 10 (FT).