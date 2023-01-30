Boys Basketball: Balanced scoring lifts Nevis past PR-B

PINE RIVER – Four players scored in double figures in Nevis’ 70-46 Northland Conference and Section 5A West boys basketball victory over Pine River-Backus on Friday, Jan. 27.

JohnPaul Benson (15), Austin Ahrendt (13), Devan Lindow (12) and Spencer Lindow (11) hit double figures for the Tigers, who jumped out to a 13-1 lead and led 33-18 at the half. Benson had six rebounds, two assists and two steals while Alex Lester grabbed five rebounds. Devan Lindow had six assists and three steals while Joe Houchin contributed four rebounds, three assists and three steals as Nevis improved to 7-0 in the conference, 4-0 in section play and 12-5 overall.

Andrew Bueckers (14) and Jared Hamilton (11) scored in double figures as PR-B fell to 3-3 in conference games, 5-1 in section play and 8-6 overall.

“We knew coming into this game that we would have to play well against a good and experienced Pine River team. We couldn’t have gotten off to a better start and never looked back,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “We played really well defensively and our quickness gave them trouble on the perimeter. Benson and Lester dominated the paint as we took a double digit lead into halftime. We were able to answer any kind of run they made in the second half and offensively we did a nice job of sharing the ball and taking good shots. It was another important win for us in conference and section play as we get ready for the stretch run in February.”

Nevis: Benson 15, Ahrendt 13, D. Lindow 12, S. Lindow 11, Lester 9, Lewis 3, Moe 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: Bueckers 14, Hamilton 11, Struss 9, Travis 5, Tulenchik 3, Witt 2.