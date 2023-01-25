STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Boys Basketball: Balanced scoring lifts Henning to 75-40 win over Menahga

The Braves fall to 4-3 in Park Region Conference play while the Hornets improve to 7-0.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 25, 2023
MENAHGA – Henning had four players score in double figures in a 75-40 Park Region Conference victory over the Menahga boys basketball team on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Tyson Misegades scored 25 points and Kale Misegades added 20 points while Lane Dilly (11) and Mason Hammer (10) also hit double figures for the Hornets, who led 34-16 at the half.

Bodie Berttunen recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves, who made 2 of 12 3-pointers and turned the ball over 27 times. Brock Berttunen grabbed eight rebounds, Knaylor Howard had five assists while Isaiah Usher and Bodie Berttunen had three steals each.

The loss dropped Menahga’s record to 4-4 in the conference and 4-12 overall while Henning improved to 8-0 in conference play and 14-1 overall. The Hornets were rated No. 5 in the latest state Class A poll.

HENNING: T. Misegades 10 0-2 25, C. Dilly 2 0-0 5, K. Misegades 7 4-8 20, L. Dilly 3 5-7 11, Hammer 3 4-4 10, Kenyon 1 1-2 3, D. Misegades 0 1-2 1. Totals: 26 for 65 (FG), 15 for 25 (FT).

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 2 0-0 4, Br. Berttunen 1 1-2 3, Howard 0 0-0 0, Aho 2 1-2 6, Bo. Berttunen 5 4-7 15, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 2 0-0 4, Lusti 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Usher 2 2-2 6, Jantz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 for 41 (FG), 8 for 14 (FT).

Halftime: Henning 34, Menahga 16. Three-pointers: T. Misegades 5, C. Dilly 1, K. Misegades 2, Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 1. Team fouls: Henning 13, Menahga 16. Fouled out: Aho. Rebounds: Menahga 35 (Bo. Berttunen 12, Br. Berttunen 8, Anderson 4, Tolkkinen 3, Usher 3, Aho 2, Jantz 2, Jettmann 1). Assists: Menahga 12 (Howard 5, Anderson 2, Usher 2, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Bo. Berttunen 1). Steals: Menahga 10 (Bo. Berttunen 3, Usher 3, Br. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1, Anderson 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 3 (Tolkkinen 1, Aho 1, Bo. Berttunen 1). Turnovers: Henning 11, Menahga 27.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
