Boys Basketball: Balanced scoring, defense lead Nevis past Pine River-Backus

NEVIS – Alex Lester’s double-double helped the Nevis boys basketball team keep its hopes of at least sharing the Northland Conference title alive with a 68-56 win over Pine River-Backus at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Lester scored 12 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the Tigers improved to 12-1 in the conference. Cass Lake-Bena is also 12-1 with one game remaining for both teams.

JohnPaul Benson led Nevis with 17 points and Deven Lindow had 15 points and three assists. Austin Ahrendt chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and four assists while Joe Houchin had four rebounds and three assists. Nevis, which led 33-23 at the half, improved to 8-0 against Section 5A opponents and 19-6 overall.

Andrew Bueckers (19), Jared Hamitlon (14) and Irvin Tulenchik (12) scored in double figures for PR-B, which dropped to 8-5 in the conference, 10-2 against section teams and 16-8 overall.

“We were able to put together a great team effort to get an important win in the conference and section. Pine River came into the game winning eight of the last 10 and is one of the top teams in the section,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Our defense was the key again as we held them to 23 points at half. After making an early run in the second half to expand the lead, we just were not able to make free throws down the stretch and Pine River was able to hang around.”

NEVIS: Benson 17, D. Lindow 15, Lester 12, Ahrendt 10, S. Lindow 7, Moe 5, Houchin 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: Buecker 19, Hamilton 14, Tulenchik 12, Travis 5, Struss 4, Witt 2.

Halftime: Nevis 33, PR-B 23.