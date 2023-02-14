Boys Basketball: Balanced attack keys Hawley's section win over Park Rapids
Four players score in double figures in the Nuggets' 82-60 victory.
HAWLEY – Four players scored in double figures in leading Hawley to an 82-60 win over the Park Rapids boys basketball team in a Section 8AA game on Feb. 10.
Sam Senske (19), Noah Nelson (15), Mason Gratton (11) and Brevin Stoa (10) led a balanced scoring attack for the Nuggets, who improved to 6-4 against section teams and 12-6 overall. Hawley went 7 for 20 on 3-pointers and made 21 of 31 free throws.
Mason Yliniemi’s 17 points and Ryan Carroll’s 13 points, six rebounds and five steals paced the Panthers, who trailed 45-26 at the half. Noah Morris had five assists as Park Rapids went 7 for 24 on 3-pointers while forcing 21 turnovers. The loss dropped the Panthers’ record to 3-7 in section play and 4-15 overall.
PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 1 4-5 7, B. Morris 2 2-4 7, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Yliniemi 5 3-5 17, Larson 1 2-2 4, Arola 0 0-0 0, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 0 2-2 2, Carroll 6 1-2 13, hartung 3 0-2 6, Sherva 1 0-0 2, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 for 56 (FG), 13 for 22 (FT).
Halftime: Hawley 45, Park Rapids 26. Three-pointers: N. Morris 1, B. Morris 2, Yliniemi 4. Team fouls: Park Rapids 21, Hawley 18. Fouled out: Arola. Rebounds: Park Rapids 23 (Carroll 6, Larson 5, Yliniemi 3, Arola 3, B. Morris 2, Hartung 2, Sherva 2). Assists: Park Rapids 17 (N. Morris 5, B. Morris 4, Yliniemi 2, Carroll 2, Johnson 1, Larson 1, Strasburg 1, Hartung 1). Steals: Park Rapids 9 (Carroll 5, N. Morris 1, B. Morris 1, Larson 1, Strasburg 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Arola). Turnovers: Park Rapids 18, Hawley 21.
