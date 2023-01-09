99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Austin Ahrendt scores career high as Nevis prevails in conference game

The Tigers defeat Blackduck in a Northland Conference game, fall to Cherry in a battle of state Class A ranked teams.

NEvis.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 09, 2023 09:34 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

BLACKDUCK – Austin Ahrendt scored a career high 21 points in leading the Nevis boys basketball team to a 60-43 Northland Conference victory over Blackduck on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Alex Lester and Devan Lindow had 11 points and six rebounds apiece with Lindow leading the way with seven steals and four assists. Ahrendt had four rebounds and three steals while Joe Houchin and Christian Moe had two assists each for Nevis, which led 27-23 at the half.

The win gave the Tigers a 2-0 record in conference play. Blackduck fell to 1-1 in the conference and 4-3 overall.

“We got a good start to the new year with an important road win over a good Blackduck team. We were able to get an early lead in the first half and we were able to extend the lead to double figures in the second half and get the win,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “I thought our defense was really good and our quickness gave them a lot of trouble as they had a hard time getting the ball into the paint.”

Cherry tops Tigers

DULUTH – Isaac Asuma scored 32 points in leading Cherry to an 83-71 win over the Tigers at the Lake Superior Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Ahrendt topped his career high with 23 points while JohnPaul Benson added 22 points. Houchin (12) and Lester (10) also hit double figures for the Tigers, who trailed 40-27 at the half. Lester, Lindow and Ahrendt grabbed six rebounds each with Lindow, Houchin and Ahrendt dishing out three assists each. Houchin had two steals.

Cherry, which was rated No. 1 in the latest state Class A poll, improved to 6-3 while the No. 20-ranked Tigers fell to 6-3.

“In a rematch of last year’s state tournament, we got off to a great start with an early lead, but Cherry is not considered to be one of the best teams by accident. Isaac Osuma was a force as he forced a few turnovers just before half that gave them the momentum and a double figure lead,” said Kramer. “Cherry was able to extend the lead to start the second half. Benson kept us in it with some perimeter shooting, but we couldn’t get their lead under 10 points. I thought we played pretty well, but as we said going into the game, they would turn our mistakes into points and that was the difference.”

