Bodie Berttunen's double-double keys Menahga's 65-54 win over Bertha-Hewitt
The Braves improve to 5-4 in Park Region Conference play with the victory.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BERTHA – A double-double by Bodie Berttunen keyed a 65-54 Park Region Conference boys basketball victory by Menahga over Bertha-Hewitt on Friday, Jan. 27.
In addition to Berttunen’s 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, Ryan Tolkkinen scored 14 points, Brayden Aho had 13 points, and Knaylor Howard chipped in 12 points for the Braves, who led 34-27 at the break. Brock Berttunen grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out three assists as Menahga went 7 for 24 on 3-pointers to improve to 5-4 in the conference and 5-12 overall.
Brady Rach’s 19 points along with Preston Miller’s 16 points and 13 rebounds led the Bears, who fell to 5-4 in conference play and 8-7 overall.
MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 4 4-6 14, Br. Berttunen 2 2-4 7, Howard 5 1-1 12, Aho 5 2-6 13, Bo. Berttunen 6 3-6 16, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Usher 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 60 (FG), 12 for 23 (FT).
BERTHA-HEWITT: Miller 7 2-2 16, Gunderjahn 1 0-0 3, Rach 8 2-3 19, Eckel 3 0-0 6, Baumgartner 2 0-0 4, Adams 2 2-2 6. Totals: 23 for 68 (FG), 6 for 7 (FT).
Halftime: Menahga 34, B-H 27. Three-pointers: Tolkkinen 2, Br. Berttunen 1, Howard 1, Aho 1, Bo. Bertunen 1, Anderson 1, Gunderjahn 1, Rach 1. Team fouls: Menahga 10, B-H 17. Rebounds: Menahga 43 (Bo. Berttunen 13, Br. Berttunen 12, Aho 8, Tolkkinen 4, Howard 3, Usher 2, Jettmann 1). Assists: Menahga 12 (Bo. Berttunen 4, Br. Berttunen 3, Jettmann 2, Tolkkinen 1, Howard 1, Aho 1). Steals: Menahga 8 (Aho 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1, Howard 1, Usher 1, Jettmann 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Br. Berttunen 2). Turnovers: Menahga 16, B-H 15.
Four players hit double figures in the Tigers' 70-46 Northland Conference and Section 5A West victory.
The junior guard had 23 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists in a 59-50 victory.
The Warriors improve to 9-10 following the pair of wins.
The Lakers hit 11 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
The Panthers defeat Ely and Northern Lakes to improve record to 11-5.