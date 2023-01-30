6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bodie Berttunen's double-double keys Menahga's 65-54 win over Bertha-Hewitt

The Braves improve to 5-4 in Park Region Conference play with the victory.

MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Menahga Braves
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 30, 2023 12:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BERTHA – A double-double by Bodie Berttunen keyed a 65-54 Park Region Conference boys basketball victory by Menahga over Bertha-Hewitt on Friday, Jan. 27.

In addition to Berttunen’s 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, Ryan Tolkkinen scored 14 points, Brayden Aho had 13 points, and Knaylor Howard chipped in 12 points for the Braves, who led 34-27 at the break. Brock Berttunen grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out three assists as Menahga went 7 for 24 on 3-pointers to improve to 5-4 in the conference and 5-12 overall.

Brady Rach’s 19 points along with Preston Miller’s 16 points and 13 rebounds led the Bears, who fell to 5-4 in conference play and 8-7 overall.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 4 4-6 14, Br. Berttunen 2 2-4 7, Howard 5 1-1 12, Aho 5 2-6 13, Bo. Berttunen 6 3-6 16, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Usher 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 60 (FG), 12 for 23 (FT).

BERTHA-HEWITT: Miller 7 2-2 16, Gunderjahn 1 0-0 3, Rach 8 2-3 19, Eckel 3 0-0 6, Baumgartner 2 0-0 4, Adams 2 2-2 6. Totals: 23 for 68 (FG), 6 for 7 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 34, B-H 27. Three-pointers: Tolkkinen 2, Br. Berttunen 1, Howard 1, Aho 1, Bo. Bertunen 1, Anderson 1, Gunderjahn 1, Rach 1. Team fouls: Menahga 10, B-H 17. Rebounds: Menahga 43 (Bo. Berttunen 13, Br. Berttunen 12, Aho 8, Tolkkinen 4, Howard 3, Usher 2, Jettmann 1). Assists: Menahga 12 (Bo. Berttunen 4, Br. Berttunen 3, Jettmann 2, Tolkkinen 1, Howard 1, Aho 1). Steals: Menahga 8 (Aho 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1, Howard 1, Usher 1, Jettmann 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Br. Berttunen 2). Turnovers: Menahga 16, B-H 15.

RELATED STORIES
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Balanced scoring lifts Nevis past PR-B
Four players hit double figures in the Tigers' 70-46 Northland Conference and Section 5A West victory.
January 30, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Basketball: Park Rapids' rally falls short in loss to Aitkin
January 29, 2023 10:56 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis cruises past Verndale, W-H-A
January 25, 2023 02:54 PM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Staples-Motley defeats Park Rapids in Mid-State opener
January 24, 2023 08:50 AM

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLMENAHGA BRAVESPARK REGION CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
JanelleHendricksonChis.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Janelle Hendrickson carries Menahga to win over Chisholm
The junior guard had 23 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists in a 59-50 victory.
January 30, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
TobyIsolaDR.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: UNC sweeps dual meets against Deer River, Fosston/Bagley
The Warriors improve to 9-10 following the pair of wins.
January 29, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MickeyClarkDL.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Detroit Lakes holds on for 52-36 victory over Park Rapids
The Lakers hit 11 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
January 29, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
FinnHenryEly.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids extends win streak with shutouts
The Panthers defeat Ely and Northern Lakes to improve record to 11-5.
January 28, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson