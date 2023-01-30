Bodie Berttunen's double-double keys Menahga's 65-54 win over Bertha-Hewitt

BERTHA – A double-double by Bodie Berttunen keyed a 65-54 Park Region Conference boys basketball victory by Menahga over Bertha-Hewitt on Friday, Jan. 27.

In addition to Berttunen’s 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, Ryan Tolkkinen scored 14 points, Brayden Aho had 13 points, and Knaylor Howard chipped in 12 points for the Braves, who led 34-27 at the break. Brock Berttunen grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out three assists as Menahga went 7 for 24 on 3-pointers to improve to 5-4 in the conference and 5-12 overall.

Brady Rach’s 19 points along with Preston Miller’s 16 points and 13 rebounds led the Bears, who fell to 5-4 in conference play and 8-7 overall.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 4 4-6 14, Br. Berttunen 2 2-4 7, Howard 5 1-1 12, Aho 5 2-6 13, Bo. Berttunen 6 3-6 16, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Usher 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 60 (FG), 12 for 23 (FT).

BERTHA-HEWITT: Miller 7 2-2 16, Gunderjahn 1 0-0 3, Rach 8 2-3 19, Eckel 3 0-0 6, Baumgartner 2 0-0 4, Adams 2 2-2 6. Totals: 23 for 68 (FG), 6 for 7 (FT).