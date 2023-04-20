Baseball: Walk-off win helps Park Rapids claim a split against Aitkin

PARK RAPIDS – Ethan Eischens’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Park Rapids baseball team a walk-off 5-4 win in the first game of a Mid-State Conference doubleheader against Aitkin on Tuesday, April 18.

The Gobblers rebounded to salvage a split with a 14-4 win in four innings in the second game in Park Rapids’ season opener.

“It felt great to play baseball after weeks of being stuck in the gym this spring,” said Park Rapids head coach Kevin Murphy. “Overall we played well for our first couple of games. We were able to have one practice on our field before the games so we knew there would be some errors and mistakes in our first live action, but we made adjustments as best we could.”

In the first game, Aitkin scored a run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to claim a 4-2 lead before the Panthers rallied.

Two errors, a single by Mason Yliniemi and a wild pitch helped Park Rapids tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth before Parker Hunter opened the seventh with a single while walks to Noah Larson and Sawyer Torkelson set up Eischens’ game-winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yliniemi’s sacrifice fly and doubles by Hunter Harrison and Matt Johanning gave Park Rapids a 2-0 lead in the fourth to open the scoring.

Eischens earned the win in relief of DJ Reichling and Hunter. Those three combined to allow eight hits while striking out seven.

DJ Reichling delivers a pitch during the first game of Park Rapids' doubleheader with Aitkin on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“DJ gave us a quality start and Ethan pitched well to give us a chance to win,” said Murphy. “We took advantage of some mistakes, played small ball and came through with some timely hitting to win Game 1. It's a fun and exciting moment to win the opener on a walk-off hit, but unfortunately we couldn't carry the momentum into Game 2.”

Aitkin jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second game to earn the split.

Park Rapids scored all of its runs in the third inning on three walks, singles by Larson and Torkelson, a double by Yliniemi, and two wild pitches.

Noah Morris went 2 for 2 and Larson went 2 for 3 as the Panthers had six hits. Larson started and took the loss as Aitkin finished with 12 hits. This game was called after four innings due to darkness. That win lifted the Gobblers’ record to 1-2.

“Our pitching had some bright spots mixed with early season jitters, mixed with the first time throwing off an actual mound outside, but I'm proud of how our team battled in the third inning,” said Murphy. “All things considered, I was very happy to see our guys come out and play competitively in both games against a very good opponent. Aitkin shared the Mid-State Conference title last season with Detroit Lakes, so to come out and start the season with a win against them was a very significant step forward for our program.”

Game 1

Aitkin 000 013 0…4 8 3

Park Rapids 000 202 1…5 6 3

W–Eischens, 1-0. L–Ehnstrom.

Game 2Aitkin 523 4…14 12 0

Park Rapids 004 0…4 6 3

W–Ehnstrom. L–Larson, 0-1.