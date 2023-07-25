Baseball: Season ends for Park Rapids Junior American Legion team

PARK RAPIDS – Bemidji erupted for 28 runs to sweep a doubleheader against the Park Rapids Junior American Legion baseball team to close out the season on Saturday, July 22.

The Walleyes followed a 14-2 win in the first game with a 14-5 victory in the second game as Park Rapids ended the season with an eight-game losing streak and a 7-9 record.

RELATED STORIES







In the opener, Bemidji scored three runs in the second, third and sixth innings before scoring five times in the seventh to cap off the win.

Park Rapids scored a run in the fifth when Kaden Gartner singled and scored on an error. Avery Kapaun doubled and scored on an error to account for Park Rapids’ other run in the sixth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Larson safely slides into third base during Park Rapids' Junior American Legion game against Bemidji. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Kapaun, who singled in the second, went 2 for 4 as Park Rapids was held to four hits. Carter Hirt, whose single in the third was the other hit for the Junior Legion, took the loss after giving up six runs over four innings. Parker Hunter allowed three runs in two innings while Jackson Soderberg issued five runs to finish up.

Bemidji scored four runs in the first and pushed across six runs in the seventh in the second game to complete the sweep.

Kaden Gartner rounds third base to score a run in the first game of Park Rapids' doubleheader against Bemidji. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Tyler Officer, Noah Morris and Noah Larson scored in the third while singles by Gartner, Alex Holmer and Seth Trumble and a double by Larson produced the final two runs in the fifth.

Larson went 2 for 3 as Park Rapids was held to five hits. Morris started and took the loss.

Bemidji sweeps

BEMIDJI – Bemidji also swept Park Rapids by scores of 7-5 and 12-1 in another doubleheader on July 13.

A five-run sixth inning gave Bemidji the win in the first game.

Avery Kapaun prepares to connect for a hit as Park Rapids ended the Junior American Legion baseball season against Bemidji. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids led 5-2 by scoring twice in the second and three times in the third. Singles by Trumble and Officer gave Park Rapids a 2-1 lead in the second while an RBI double by DJ Reichling and singles by Wrigley Clark and Matt Johanning sparked a three-run third.

Clark went 2 for 4 as Park Rapids finished with seven hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji completed the sweep as an eight-run fourth inning ended this game early via the 10-run rule.

Anthony Tyge swings at a pitch during Park Rapids' finale against Bemidji. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Singles by Andy Johanning and Reichling and an error produced Park Rapids’ lone run in the third inning.

Park Rapids was held to five hits with Reichling going 2 for 3. Park Rapids had another scoring threat in the fourth after a double by Kapaun and a single by Officer, but left the bases loaded.

Park Rapids had three runners thrown out at the plate in the two games.