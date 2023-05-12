99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Quick start sparks Nevis' 13-7 win over Deer River

The Tigers score 6 runs in the first inning.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:07 AM

DEER RIVER – Dawson McGee went 3 for 5 and scored two runs while Austin Ahrendt went 2 for 2 with four runs scored and three RBI in leading the Nevis baseball team to a 13-7 win over Deer River on Tuesday, May 9.

McGee singled twice, Eli Klimek singled and Ahrendt doubled as Nevis led 6-0 after the first inning. Ahrendt singled and scored in the third while a double by Eli Lindow and a single by Bennett Mitchell led to two runs in the fifth for a 9-3 lead. Singles by McGee and Klimek were the key hits during a four-run seventh.

The Tigers finished with 11 hits with Klimek going 2 for 5 with two RBI and Mitchell going 2 for 4. Lindow also scored two runs.

Marshall Kalm earned the win after allowing three runs on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts. McGee pitched the final three innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts as the Tigers improved to 5-1.

