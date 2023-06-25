Baseball: Park Rapids takes a step forward with 10-11 season

Improving in Mid-State Conference play helped the Park Rapids baseball team post a .500 record during the regular season.

RELATED STORIES







Last season, the Panthers went 3-7 to tie for fourth place in the conference in going 8-13 on the season. Going 6-4 against Mid-State opponents to finish second in the conference standings led to a 10-10 overall record entering the Section 8AA playoffs. A loss to Menahga to open the postseason resulted in a 10-11 record.

“Overall, the season went well for us. It was the first time (since 2018) that we finished the season .500 or better in the regular season,” said Park Rapids head coach Kevin Murphy. “We also made a great leap in the conference. Last season we finished at the bottom of the Mid-State. This season, we finished in sole possession of second place. We took a large step forward as a program this year and I’m very proud of our guys for that.”

The Panthers opened the season by going 3-3 in conference games, splitting with Aiktin (winning 5-4 and losing 14-4 in four innings), dropping a pair to Detroit Lakes (8-4 and 10-6), and sweeping Staples-Motley (5-4 and 4-0 in five innings).

Ethan Eischens received Mid-State Conference honorable mention honors after hitting .277 with 12 RBI as the Panthers' starting first baseman while going 2-1 on the mound. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

After a 5-2 section win over Frazee and a conference split with Pequot Lakes (losing 18-1 and winning 5-2), Park Rapids lost four section games to Thief River Falls (9-4), East Grand Forks (10-3) and Menahga (5-1 and 11-8).

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids closed out the Mid-State schedule by sweeping Crosby-Ironton by scores of 3-2 and 11-3 and followed with a 14-1 section win over Hawley. The Panthers ended the regular season with an 8-3 section loss to Perham, a 14-13 section win over Fergus Falls, a 7-4 loss to Rockford and a 6-2 section victory over Crookston.

Detroit Lakes went 10-0 to win the conference title while Pequot Lakes (5-5), Staples-Motley (4-6), Aitkin (4-6) and Crosby-Ironton (1-9) followed Park Rapids.

We took a large step forward as a program this year and I’m very proud of our guys for that. Kevin Murphy

Going 4-5 against section opponents gave the Panthers the No. 3 seed in the North. Park Rapids saw its season end with an 8-6 loss to No. 6 Menahga in the Section 8AA playoff opener.

For the season, Park Rapids hit .299 as a team while averaging 5.5 runs a game. The Panthers committed 45 errors in the field as their opponents averaged 6.7 runs a game.

Mason Yliniemi hit .284 as the Panthers' starting center fielder this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Leading Park Rapids this spring were seniors Ethan Eischens, Hunter Harrison, Lucas Kritzeck and Mason Yliniemi; juniors Matt Johanning, Noah Larson, Noah Morris and Sawyer Torkelson; sophomore DJ Reichling; and freshmen Parker Hunter and Jackson Soderberg.

Kritzeck led the Panthers with a .401 batting average (22 for 55) and 12 RBI while scoring nine runs and stealing five bases while starting in left field.

Torkelson started at third base and hit .333 (20 for 60) with nine runs and eight RBI while going 2-3 on the mound.

Larson hit .324 (22 for 68) and led the team with 22 runs and 10 stolen bases while driving in six runs as the starting shortstop while posting a 1-2 record as a pitcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Johanning received Mid-State Conference honors after going 3-1 on the mound and hitting .301 with 12 RBI this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Johanning led the Panthers with a 3-1 record on the mound and hit .301 (18 for 60) with 12 RBI, four steals and three runs while also playing second base, third base and right field.

Morris started at second base and hit .288 (21 for 73) with 21 runs, nine steals and eight RBI while going 1-0 as a pitcher.

Yliniemi batted .284 (19 for 67) with eight runs and nine RBI as the starting center fielder.

Eischens played first base and hit .277 (18 for 65) with 10 runs and 12 RBI and went 2-1 on the mound.

Noah Larson hit .324 with a team-leading 22 runs scored and 10 stolen bases for the Panthers in being named to the Mid-State Conference team. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Soderberg was the starting catcher who hit .271 (13 for 48) with four runs and three RBI.

Reichling posted a 1-4 record on the mound while hitting .226 (12 for 53) and also playing right field.

Harrison also played right field and hit .176 (3 for 17) with three runs.

Hunter filled in at third base and hit .381 (8 for 21).

ADVERTISEMENT

Johanning, Larson, Morris and Torkelson received all-conference honors while Eischens and Kritzeck were named all-conference honorable mention players. In conference play, Johanning hit .301 (9 for 30) with five RBI while going 2-0 on the mound; Larson batted .375 (12 for 32) with eight runs, seven stolen bases and three RBI with a 1-2 record; Morris hit .355 (11 for 31) with seven runs, four RBI and four steals and a 1-0 record; Torkelson batted .345 (10 for 29) with four runs and had a 1-1 record; Eischens hit .301 (9 for 30) with six runs and four RBI; and Kritzeck batted .421 (8 for 19) with two runs.

Sawyer Torkelson was named to the Mid-State Conference team after hitting .333 for the Panthers this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Junior Eli Burton and freshmen Wrigley Clark and Carter Hirt also saw some varsity action.

Team awards went to Krtizeck (Silver Slugger), Johanning (Cy Young Award and Most Improved), Torkelson (Gold Glove), Eischens (Bob Kapsner Leadership Award and Bullpen Bulldog), Soderberg (Rookie of the Year) and Larson (Dirtbag Award).

The Panthers will have four starting spots to fill next season, but with a talented group of junior varsity players ready to challenge for varsity spots, Murphy is counting on the Panthers to take another step forward.

Noah Morris hit .288 and scored 21 runs in earning Mid-State Conference honors. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Our seniors were a huge part of our success this season. They showed great leadership and stepped up their play throughout the season. Their contributions will be greatly missed next year, but their presence and performance this season helped set a standard for our younger players to live up to,” said Murphy. “Next year we have some spots to fill from our starting lineup, but I believe that we have a lot of talent coming in from our JV and C team players. My expectations for our team next season is to remain competitive in our section and conference. I want to see us take another step forward and win some of those big games that we fell just short of this season. We took on multiple top 10 teams in the state and lost close games to them. Next season I expect us to win those games and establish ourselves as one of the better teams in our section.”

PARK RAPIDS STATISTICS

Batting average: Clark 1.000 (1-1), Kritzeck .401 (22-55), Hunter .381 (8-21), Torkelson .333 (20-60), Larson .324 (22-68), Johanning .301 (18-60), Morris .288 (21-73), Yliniemi .284 (19-67), Eischens .277 (18-65), Soderberg .271 (13-48), Reichling .226 (12-53), Harrison .176 (3-17), Hirt .000 (0-2), Burton .000 (0-3).

Runs scored: Larson 22, Morris 21, Eischens 10, Kritzeck 9, Torkelson 9, Yliniemi 8, Soderberg 4, Johanning 3, Reichling 3, Harrison 3, Clark 2, Hunter 1.

RBI: Kritzeck 12, Johanning 12, Eischens 12, Yliniemi 9, Morris 8, Torkelson 8, Larson 6, Soderberg 3, Reichling 2, Hunter 2.

Stolen bases: Larson 10, Morris 9, Kritzeck 5, Johanning 4, Eischens 4, Torkelson 2, Yliniemi 2, Soderberg 2, Hirt 2, Reichling 1, Hunter 1, Harrison 1.

Walks/Hit by Pitches: Larson 13, Eischens 13, Kritzeck 10, Morris 9, Torkelson 9, Yliniemi 7, Johanning 7, Reichling 6, Soderberg 5, Harrison 3, Clark 2, Hunter 1, Hirt 1.