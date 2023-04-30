Baseball: Park Rapids sweeps Staples-Motley

STAPLES – Matt Johanning threw a four-hit shutout to help the Park Rapids baseball team complete a Mid-State Conference doubleheader sweep over Staples-Motley on Thursday, April 27.

Noah Larson and Noah Larson combined on a two-hitter as the Panthers won the opener 5-4. Johanning followed by striking out nine in a 4-0 five-inning victory in the second game.

Park Rapids jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first game. Singes by Morris and Ethan Eischens led to a run in the first inning while singles by DJ Reichling, Jackson Soderberg and Morris produced another run in the second. Singles by Eischens, Johanning and Reichling made it 4-0 in the third. Singles by Lucas Kritzeck and Sawyer Torkelson led to the winning run in the fourth.

Morris (2 for 5), Eischens (2 for 4), Reichling (2 for 3) and Soderberg (2 for 4) led the Panthers’ 12-hit attack. Larson earned the win before Morris took over in the seventh for the save.

The Panthers capitalized on their five hits to complete the sweep in the second game.

Two errors and a single by Torkelson gave Park Rapids a 2-0 lead in the first. A double by Morris and a single by Larson made it 3-0 in the third before singles by Soderberg and Torkelson produced the other run in the fifth.

Torkelson went 2 for 3 as the Panthers improved to 3-3. The Cardinals fell to 1-3 in conference play and 1-5 overall.

Game 1

Park Rapids 112 100 0…5 12 3

Staples-Motley 003 000 1…4 2 1

W–Larson, 1-0. L–Carlson. Sv–Morris (1).

Game 2Park Rapids 201 01…4 5 0

Staples-Motley 000 00…0 4 2

W–Johanning, 1-0. L–Tappe.

Lakers sweep Panthers

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes swept a doubleheader from the Panthers by scores of 8-4 and 10-6 on April 25.

In the first game, the Panthers scored all four runs in the seventh behind a double by Morris and singles by Kritzeck, Mason Yliniemi and Johanning.

Morris (2 for 4), Torkelson (2 for 3) and Kritzeck (2 for 3) paced Park Rapids’ 11-hit attack. Reichling took the loss.

Two errors and singles by Torkelson, Larson and Reichling in the first inning gave Park Rapids a 3-0 lead before the Lakers responded by scoring four times in the first and second frames. Morris’ sacrifice fly produced a run in the fourth while singles by Johanning, Soderberg and Kritzeck produced the final two runs in the sixth.

Larson (3 for 4), Torkelson (2 for 4), Johanning (2 for 3) and Soderberg (2 for 2) led the Panthers’ 11-hit attack as Torkelson suffered the loss. Detroit Lakes improved to 4-0.

Game 1

Park Rapids 000 000 4…4 11 0

Detroit Lakes 201 023 x…8 7 2

W–Rieber. L–Reichling, 0-1.

Game 2

Park Rapids 300 102 0..6 11 3Detroit Lakes 440 002 x…10 8 4

W–Jackson. L–Torkelson, 0-1.