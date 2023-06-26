Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Park Rapids sweeps pair against Clearbrook-Gonvick

The Junior American Legion team follows a 14-0 win with a 15-2 victory.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:42 AM

CLEARBROOK – The Park Rapids Junior American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader against Clearbrook-Gonvick on Tuesday, June 20.

DJ Reichling and Carter Hirt combined to pitch the Junior Legion to a 14-0 shutout in five innings in the first game while Seth Trumble, Wrigley Clark and Parker Hunter pitched Park Rapids to a 15-2 victory in the second game that was called after four innings because of darkness.

In the opener, Hunter went 4 for 4 with 3 RBI, Matt Johanning went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Reichling went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Anthony Tyge went 2 for 2 with an RBI, Clark went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Trumble went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Alex Holmer went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI in the nightcap as Park Rapids improved to 3-1.

“In both games we played really solid defense and our pitchers threw strikes,” said coach Kevin Murphy. “Offensively we put together really good at-bats and took advantage of our speed and baserunning to steal bases and score on balls hit to the gap.”

Park Rapids had a doubleheader at Fergus Falls on June 16 postponed until July 7 and a doubleheader against Bemidji on Friday (June 23) postponed. The Junior Legion was scheduled to play a doubleheader at Fosston on Tuesday (July 27) and will host Pillager at 5 p.m. on Thursday (July 29) in a doubleheader before traveling to Roseau on Friday (July 30) for another doubleheader.

