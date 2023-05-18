Baseball: Park Rapids scores most runs this season to defeat Hawley

HAWLEY – DJ Reichling and Parker Hunter went 4 for 5 at the plate to pace a 13-hit attack as the Park Rapids baseball team scored its most runs in a game this season in a 14-1 victory over Hawley on May 12.

Hawley took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before a five-run fifth put the Panthers in control. Ethan Eischens’ RBI single and Reichling’s two-run single sparked that inning.

After scoring two more runs in the sixth, Park Rapids capped off the win with a seven-run seventh behind a two-run single by Noah Morris, an RBI single by Mason Yliniemi, a two-run single by Reichling and an RBI single by Jackson Soderberg.

Eischens went 2 for 4 and joined Noah Larson and Morris by scoring two runs each. Matt Johanning earned the win as the Nuggets were held to four hits in falling to 2-8 against Section 8AA opponents and 5-8 overall.

Park Rapids 000 052 7…14 13 0

Hawley 100 000 0…1 4 4

W–Johanning, 3-1.

Perham prevails

PARK RAPIDS – Perham jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in posting an 8-3 victory over the Panthers in another game between section opponents on Monday, May 15.

First baseman Ethan Eischens attempts to make a play on a bunt during Park Rapids' game against Perham on Monday, May 15, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Larson walked and scored on Yliniemi’s grounder in the third and singled and scored on Eischens’ RBI single in the fifth. Johanning reached on an error, advanced to third on Reichling’s double and scored on Soderberg’s RBI single in the sixth to conclude the scoring.

Eischens went 2 for 3 as Park Rapids had seven hits. Reichling started and took the loss as the Panthers fell to 2-5 against section opponents and 8-9 overall. Perham improved to 9-0 in section games and 13-2 overall.

Perham's Brock Melgard slides in to score a run as the ball eludes Park Rapids catcher Jackson Soderberg during a game on Monday, May 15, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Perham 250 010 0…8 7 1

Park Rapids 001 011 0…3 7 4

W–Poole. L–Reichling, 0-4.