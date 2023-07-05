Baseball: Park Rapids Junior American Legion team sweeps Pillager

PARK RAPIDS – The Park Rapids Junior American Legion baseball team extended its winning streak by sweeping Pillager on June 29.

A five-run first inning sparked Park Rapids to a 10-0 win in five innings in the first game while a passed ball led to the winning run in the bottom of the fifth in a walk-off 2-1 victory in the nightcap.

In the opener, Noah Larson had an infield single and Parker Hunter followed with a double before both scored on wild pitches. After singles by Sawyer Torkelson and Matt Johanning and a walk to DJ Reichling, Kaden Gartner ripped a two-run double. Reichling later scored on a wild pitch for an early 5-0 lead.

Torkelson was hit by a pitch to start the third and pinch-runner Tyler Officer advanced to third on a single by Reichling and a wild pitch before scoring on Gartner’s RBI single.

Park Rapids concluded the scoring in the fifth. Johanning led off with a triple and pinch-runner Seth Trumble scored on a wild pitch. Reichling walked, stole second and scored on Gartner’s RBI single. Larson was hit by a pitch before Gartner and Larson scored on a throwing error to end this game early via the 10-run rule.

Johanning allowed two runs, walked one and struck out four for the win. Gartner went 3 for 3 with four RBI and Johanning went 2 for 3 to lead the offense.

The Junior Legion pushed its winning streak to seven games in a row when Carter Hirt led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple and scored the game-winning run on a passed ball.

Singles by Hirt and Officer and a double by Reichling produced Park Rapids’ other run in the second. Reichling went 2 for 3 and Hirt went 2 for 2 as the Junior Legion finished with seven hits.

Trumble started and allowed a run on five walks and a hit batter while striking out three in two innings of work. Hirt earned the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five over the final three innings as Park Rapids improved to 7-1.

These two teams split games in the season opener with Pillager prevailing 4-2 in the first game and Park Rapids rebounding for a 14-4 win in the second game.

The Junior Legion also swept a doubleheader at Fosston on June 27.

Larson scored in the first and Officer, Larson and Hunter scored in the seventh as Park Rapids won the opener 4-1. Torkelson was the winning pitcher.

Hunter scored in the first and Trumble and Larson scored in the fourth in a 3-1 victory. Reichling earned the win on the mound.

Park Rapids’ scheduled games at Roseau on June 30 and at Warroad on July 1 were canceled. The Junior Legion will travel to Fergus Falls for a make-up doubleheader on July 7 and will conclude the season by hosting Fergus Falls on Monday (July 10) and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday (July 11) before traveling to Bemidji on Thursday (July 13). Park Rapids will not participate in the playoffs.

