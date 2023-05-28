99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Park Rapids hosts Menahga to open Section 8AA playoffs

Nevis hosts Laporte to begin the Section 5A tournament on Tuesday, May 30.

baseball logo.jpg
High school baseball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:15 AM

Either Park Rapids or Menahga will see their season end when the Section 8AA baseball tournament begins on Tuesday, May 30.

Park Rapids, the No. 3 seed in the North, will host No. 6 Menahga at 5 p.m. in the opening round. Menahga (7-12) swept both games against the Panthers (10-10) by scores of 5-1 and 11-8 during the regular season. The winner advances to the next round at East Grand Forks on Thursday, June 1, while the loser is eliminated.

In the other Section 8AA North games on Tuesday, No. 1 East Grand Forks (13-4) hosts No. 8 Red Lake (1-7), No. 2 Roseau (12-7) plays No. 7 Crookston (4-14) and No. 4 Warroad (8-9) meets No. 5 Thief River Falls (7-11).

In the South half, No. 1 Perham (17-3) plays No. 8 Pelican Rapids (2-14), No. 2 Ottertail Central (17-3) hosts No. 7 Fergus Falls (3-17), No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (15-5) meets No. 6 Hawley (9-11) and No. 4 Barnesville (11-6) battles No. 5 Frazee (10-10).

The double-elimination portion of the tournament continues at Perham on June 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Section 5A tournament, Nevis received the No. 3 seed in the West and will play No. 6 Laporte at 5 p.m. at Nevis on Tuesday, May 30. Nevis (9-8) defeated Laporte (5-7) 10-5 during the regular season.

In the other Section 5A West games on Tuesday, No. 2 Pine River-Backus (9-8) hosts No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena (4-10) and No. 4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (7-5) plays No. 5 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (4-15). No. 1 Sebeka receives a first-round bye.

The high seeds will host the next round on Wednesday, May 31, at 5 p.m.

Ogilvie (14-3) and Hinckley-Finlayson (8-10) received the top seeds in the East.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
softball fsa logo.jpg
Prep
Softball: Park Rapids, Menahga still alive in section tournaments
May 28, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
800Runners.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids boys repeat at subsection champions
May 26, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
JenaMeierHJ.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids girls dominate at subsection meet
May 26, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.PRE.TaloneAtHeadwaters3378.jpg
Minnesota
Historic hike from the Gulf to the Headwaters
May 18, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
051723.E.PRE.ClansGather.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark shows Chholing Taha’s ‘Clans Gather’
May 24, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
Area graduations are this weekend
May 23, 2023 09:56 AM
RamseyFisherOgilvie.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Ogilvie, South Ridge defeat Nevis
May 24, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson