Baseball: Park Rapids hosts Menahga to open Section 8AA playoffs

Either Park Rapids or Menahga will see their season end when the Section 8AA baseball tournament begins on Tuesday, May 30.

Park Rapids, the No. 3 seed in the North, will host No. 6 Menahga at 5 p.m. in the opening round. Menahga (7-12) swept both games against the Panthers (10-10) by scores of 5-1 and 11-8 during the regular season. The winner advances to the next round at East Grand Forks on Thursday, June 1, while the loser is eliminated.

In the other Section 8AA North games on Tuesday, No. 1 East Grand Forks (13-4) hosts No. 8 Red Lake (1-7), No. 2 Roseau (12-7) plays No. 7 Crookston (4-14) and No. 4 Warroad (8-9) meets No. 5 Thief River Falls (7-11).

In the South half, No. 1 Perham (17-3) plays No. 8 Pelican Rapids (2-14), No. 2 Ottertail Central (17-3) hosts No. 7 Fergus Falls (3-17), No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (15-5) meets No. 6 Hawley (9-11) and No. 4 Barnesville (11-6) battles No. 5 Frazee (10-10).

The double-elimination portion of the tournament continues at Perham on June 5.

In the Section 5A tournament, Nevis received the No. 3 seed in the West and will play No. 6 Laporte at 5 p.m. at Nevis on Tuesday, May 30. Nevis (9-8) defeated Laporte (5-7) 10-5 during the regular season.

In the other Section 5A West games on Tuesday, No. 2 Pine River-Backus (9-8) hosts No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena (4-10) and No. 4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (7-5) plays No. 5 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (4-15). No. 1 Sebeka receives a first-round bye.

The high seeds will host the next round on Wednesday, May 31, at 5 p.m.

Ogilvie (14-3) and Hinckley-Finlayson (8-10) received the top seeds in the East.