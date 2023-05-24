Baseball: Ogilvie, South Ridge defeat Nevis

NEVIS – The Nevis baseball team stranded eight runners on base in a 6-0 loss to Ogilvie in a battle of two of the top teams in Section 5A on Monday, May 22.

Ogilvie scored four runs in the third inning and single runs in the fourth and sixth to improve to 14-3 on the season.

The Tigers attempted a rally in the seventh on singles by Ramsey Fisher, Sam Ganley and Dawson McGee, but left the bases loaded.

McGee (2 for 4), Marshall Kalm (2 for 2) and Fisher (2 for 2) led Nevis’ nine-hit attack. Kalm started and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and five walks with two strikeouts over four innings. Eli Lindow gave up an unearned run on two hits while striking out four in three innings of relief.

South Ridge sweeps

CULVER – The Tigers managed only nine hits in a pair of losses to South Ridge on Tuesday, May 23.

South Ridge, which was rated No. 5 in the latest state Class A poll, followed a 6-1 win in the first game with an 11-1 win in the second game in a pair of five-inning contests.

Ethan Klimek singled and scored on McGee’s RBI single in the fifth to account for Nevis’ only run in the opener while Devan Lindow tripled and scored on a double steal in the first for the Tigers’ only run in the nightcap. South Ridge scored four times in the third to spark the win in the first game and used a six-run first to complete the sweep.

McGee went 2 for 3 while Devan Lindow and Bennett Mitchell had the other hits for Nevis in the first game. Christian Moe went the distance, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out three in four innings.

McGee, Austin Ahrendt and Kalm had the other hits for Nevis in the second game. Devan Lindow allowed nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits and five walks over three innings to take the loss. McGee surrendered two runs on four hits and a walk in two innings of relief. Both pitchers struck out two batters as the Tigers fell to 8-7 with their fourth loss in a row.

South Ridge improved to 15-3.