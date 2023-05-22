99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Nevis tops Blackduck at BSU

The Tigers fall to 8-4 with an 11-9 loss to Hill City/Northland.

EliKlimekBlackduck.JPG
Eli Klimek went 5 for 8 with four RBI in Nevis' games against Blackduck on Thursday, May 18, 2023 and Hill City on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:41 AM

BEMIDJI – Dawson McGee, Devan Lindow and Eli Klimek combined to drive in eight runs in leading the Nevis baseball team to an 11-7 Northland Conference win over Blackduck at Bemidji State University on Thursday, May 18.

Doubles by McGee, Lindow and Klimek sparked a six-run second inning while two-run doubles by Lindow and Klimek highlighted a four-run sixth.

McGee (2 for 4, two runs, two RBI), Lindow (2 for 4, two runs, three RBI), Klimek (3 for 4, three RBI) and Christian Moe (two runs) led Nevis’ nine-hit attack. Eli Lindow picked up the win, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts over six innings. Devan Lindow gave up two runs on two hits in the seventh.

Hill City tops Tigers

NEVIS – Hill City/Northland built a 10-4 lead and held on for an 11-9 victory over the Tigers in a game between Section 5A teams on Saturday, May 20.

A single by McGee and three errors gave Nevis a 3-2 lead in the first. Hill City claimed a 6-3 lead before Devan Lindow doubled and scored in the third to make it 6-4. After Hill City scored three times in the fourth and once in the fifth, the Tigers responded with a four-run fifth behind singles by Devan Lindow, Eli Klimek, Marshall Kalm and Ethan Klimek. Austin Ahrendt was hit by a pitch and scored on an error to conclude the scoring in the seventh.

Devan Lindow (2 for 4, three runs) and Eli Klimek (2 for 4) led Nevis’ seven-hit attack. Eli Klimek started and took the loss, allowing nine runs on seven hits with five walks and four strikeouts over three innings. Moe gave up two unearned runs on three hits over 3 ⅓ innings while Devan Lindow recorded the final two outs.

The loss dropped Nevis’ record to 8-4.

