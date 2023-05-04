Baseball: Nevis shuts out N-K, defeats Laporte

KELLIHER – Devan Lindow and Christian Moe combined on a two-hitter and Marshall Kalm drove in four runs in leading the Nevis baseball team to a 13-0 win over Northome-Kelliher on Monday, May 1.

Kalm had an RBI double in the fourth inning, an RBI single in the sixth, and a two-run single in the seventh. Nevis scored two times in the first, three times in the second and twice in the third before Dawson McGee’s RBI double and Eli Klimek’s RBI single started a four-run seventh.

Kalm went 3 for 3 and Klimek went 2 for 4 with four runs scored as the Tigers finished with 10 hits. Lindow pitched the first 4 ⅔ innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four. Moe struck out six over the final 2 ⅓ innings.

NEVIS – Eli Klimek went 3 for 3 and scored two runs in leading the Tigers to a 10-5 victory over Laporte on Tuesday, May 2.

Eli Klimek, Ethan Klimek and Austin Ahrendt had singles during a three-run first inning while the Tigers scored four runs in the second without a hit. Eli Klimek’s RBI single led to a run in the third, Eli Lindow singled and scored in the fourth, and Kalm doubled and scored on Ramsey Fisher’s single in the sixth. Nevis had nine hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahrendt drove in two runs while Moe and Kalm scored twice each. Kalm picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts in five innings. Eli Lindow struck out two in two hitless innings of relief as the Tigers improved to 4-1.