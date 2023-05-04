Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Nevis shuts out N-K, defeats Laporte

The Tigers improve to 4-1.

NEvis.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:40 AM

KELLIHER – Devan Lindow and Christian Moe combined on a two-hitter and Marshall Kalm drove in four runs in leading the Nevis baseball team to a 13-0 win over Northome-Kelliher on Monday, May 1.

Kalm had an RBI double in the fourth inning, an RBI single in the sixth, and a two-run single in the seventh. Nevis scored two times in the first, three times in the second and twice in the third before Dawson McGee’s RBI double and Eli Klimek’s RBI single started a four-run seventh.

Kalm went 3 for 3 and Klimek went 2 for 4 with four runs scored as the Tigers finished with 10 hits. Lindow pitched the first 4 ⅔ innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four. Moe struck out six over the final 2 ⅓ innings.

NEVIS – Eli Klimek went 3 for 3 and scored two runs in leading the Tigers to a 10-5 victory over Laporte on Tuesday, May 2.

Eli Klimek, Ethan Klimek and Austin Ahrendt had singles during a three-run first inning while the Tigers scored four runs in the second without a hit. Eli Klimek’s RBI single led to a run in the third, Eli Lindow singled and scored in the fourth, and Kalm doubled and scored on Ramsey Fisher’s single in the sixth. Nevis had nine hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahrendt drove in two runs while Moe and Kalm scored twice each. Kalm picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts in five innings. Eli Lindow struck out two in two hitless innings of relief as the Tigers improved to 4-1.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Nevis, UNC compete at Sebeka
May 04, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
softball fsa logo.jpg
Prep
Softball: Menahga sweeps pair from BHV, Nevis falls to N-K
May 04, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Primary Logo.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Park Rapids wins title at Bemidji
May 04, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Francis Durant
Minnesota
White Earth police warn of man who is considered armed and dangerous
May 04, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire flames on a white background.
Local
DNR and Park Rapids respond to fire near Two Inlets
May 03, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
JeffDravisHOF.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Jeff Dravis inducted into MWCA Wrestling Hall of Fame
May 03, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
ChildCareSolutionsPanelBEST042623.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Innovative ideas that may fix Hubbard County's child care crisis
May 02, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen