Baseball: Nevis records no-hitter in 21-1 win over Cass Lake-Bena

NEVIS – Eli Klimek and Christian Moe combined on a no-hitter as the Nevis baseball team defeated Cass Lake-Bena 21-1 in five innings on Monday, May 15.

Klimek walked six and struck out five over three innings while Moe struck out three over the final two innings. Those two pitchers were backed by an 18-hit attack.

Singles by Devan Lindow, Austin Ahrendt, Eli Lindow, Moe and Dawson McGee and a triple by Ramsey Fisher sparked a six-run first inning. A single by Klimek and a triple by Marshall Kalm led to two runs in the second before the Tigers scored 11 runs in the third behind two singles apiece by Fisher and Klimek. McGee, Dawson Cowfer and Ethan Klimek also had singles in that inning. Singles by Bennett Mitchell, Caleb Norton and Payton Durgin produced the final two runs in the fourth.

McGee (2 for 3, two runs), Devan Lindow (1 for 4, three runs, two RBI), Eli Klimek (3 for 4, two runs, two RBI), Fisher (3 for 3, three runs, two RBI) and Sam Ganley (two runs, two RBI) led Nevis’ offense. Kalm and Ahrendt also scored two runs each.

PINE RIVER – In a rescheduled game from May 11, Ryder Compton threw a two-hitter over 5 ⅔ innings in leading Pine River-Backus to a 6-3 win over the Tigers on Tuesday, May 16.

Eli Klimek had an RBI double in the first while Ahrendt had a two-run single in the sixth to account for Nevis’ runs.

Kalm took the loss, giving up three runs on two hits and six walks with four strikeouts. Devan Lindow allowed four runs on one hit and three walks before Eli Lindow finished up as the Tigers fell to 7-3.

NEVIS – Logan Loe threw a four-hitter and struck out 11 in leading Ely to a 7-0 win over the Tigers on May 12.

Ahrendt went 2 for 3 while Kalm and Fisher had the other hits. Eli Lindow started and took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. McGee took over in the seventh, giving up three runs on four hits.