Baseball: Nevis opens season with 12-9 win over Lake of the Woods

NEVIS – Despite being held to only five hits, the Nevis baseball team used 12 walks and a pair of hit bitters to open the season with a 12-9 Northland Conference win over Lake of the Woods on April 18.

The Tigers scored seven runs in the second inning and used a two-run double by Austin Ahrendt to spark a five-run fifth inning for the win.

Marshall Kalm went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI and earned the win by allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts in three innings. Devan Lindow went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Eli LIndow went 1 for 3 with an RBI and three stolen bases while pitching 2 ⅔ innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits with two strikeouts. Devan Lindow picked up the save, allowing one hit in 1 ⅓ innings.

Nevis committed five errors that led to four unearned runs. LOW took a 2-0 lead in the first, scored five times in the fifth, and added single runs in the fourth and sixth.

Nevis 070 050 0…12 5 5

LOW 200 151 0…9 8 1

W–Kalm, 1-0. L–Ivall. Sv–D. Lindow.