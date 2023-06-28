Baseball: Nevis ended with 9-9 record after late-season slump

Midway through the regular season, the Nevis baseball team was in position to win the Northland Conference title outright and make a long run in the Section 5A tournament.

Despite going 1-6 in their final seven games, the Tigers were able to gain a share of the conference title. However, entering the section playoffs with a five-game losing streak dropped Nevis to the No. 3 spot in the West.

The Tigers’ bid to contend for the section title was denied with a 7-2 loss to No. 6 Laporte in the first round of the playoffs. That ended Nevis’ season with a 9-9 record.

After opening the season with wins over Lake of the Woods (12-9) and Bagley (7-3), the Tigers were defeated by Houston 6-3 at Siebert Field on the campus of the University of Minnesota. A four-game winning streak followed as the Tigers defeated Northome-Kelliher (13-0), Laporte (10-5) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (8-5) in conference games as well as Deer River (13-7).

A 7-0 loss to Ely ended that streak, but Nevis responded with a 21-1 conference win over Cass Lake-Bena. The Tigers ended the Northland schedule with a forfeit win over Red Lake, a 6-3 loss to Pine River-Backus and an 11-7 win over Blackduck.

Catcher Eli Klimek shared team MVP honors and received Northland Conference honors after leading the Tigers with a .414 batting average with 16 stolen bases, 15 runs and 14 RBI in 17 games. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

LOW and PR-B joined the Tigers as conference champs with 8-1 records. W-H-A went 5-3, Blackduck finished 5-4, Laporte ended at 4-5, CL-B and Bagley went 2-7, Red Lake finished at 1-7 and N-K ended at 1-8.

Following an 11-9 loss to Hill City, Nevis’ offense struggled down the stretch by scoring only three runs in losses to Ogilvie (6-0), South Ridge (by scores of 6-1 and 11-1) and Sebeka (13-1). South Ridge was rated No. 5 in the final Class A poll and was the No. 1 seed for the state Class A tournament while Ogilvie was the No. 1 seed in the East and Sebeka was the No. 1 seed in the West for the Section 5A tournament.

Marshall Kalm earned Northland Conference honors after going 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA and hitting .271 in 17 games this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The offensive woes continued in the playoff opener as Laporte avenged the loss during the regular season to advance.

“I think we had a successful season for a young team. We shared the Northland Conference title with Lake of the Woods and Pine River-Backus. This is the third year in a row as conference champs,” said Nevis head coach Larry Franck. “Our season was like two halves. Our conference season was the early part of the season. We had a tough last two weeks of the season playing very good teams. We played eight games in a two-week span. We definitely found tough competition and had a hard time scoring at the end of the season. We struck out too much and our defense struggled during that span. It is always tough to lose the first round of the playoffs, but Laporte played a great game and deserved to win. We struggled at the plate and made errors in the field. Laporte made plays and scored seven runs, enough to win a game.”

For the season, the Tigers hit .277 as a team and averaged 6.8 runs a game while posting a team ERA of 5.14 and allowing 6.5 runs a game as 47 errors led to 29 unearned runs.

Devan Lindow started all 17 games, hitting .292 with 19 runs and 16 stolen bases in earning Northland Conference honors. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Leading Nevis this spring were the 17 letterwinners: seniors Dawson McGee and Ethan Klimek; juniors Austin Ahrendt, Ramsey Fisher, Christian Moe, Nolan Simkins and Sam Ganley; sophomores Marshall Kalm, Eli Klimek, Devan Lindow, Eli Lindow, Will Gagnon, Caleb Norton, Bennett Mitchell and Dawson Cowfer; and freshmen Payton Durgin and Elliot Harris.

McGee, Kalm, Eli Klimek and Devan Lindow were named to the Northland Conference team while Ahrendt, Fisher and Eli Lindow were all-conference honorable mention players.

Eli Klimek led the team with a .471 batting average (24 for 58), 16 stolen bases and 14 RBI while scoring 15 runs and throwing out 10 runners attempting to steal as the starting catcher in 17 games. Klimek also pitched 6 innings in two appearances, posting a 1-1 record and a 9.33 ERA.

Ethan Klimek concluded his senior season by stealing 12 stolen bases and scoring nine runs in 17 games. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

McGee was the starter at shortstop in 17 games and hit .389 (16 for 47) with 14 RBI, 13 runs and 13 steals. McGee also pitched 9 innings in five games, going 0-1 with one save and a 10.89 ERA.

Devan Lindow started at second base and first base and batted .292 (14 for 48) with a team-leading 19 runs and 16 stolen bases while driving in seven runs in 17 games. Lindow also pitched 16.2 innings, going 1-1 with three saves and a 5.88 ERA in nine appearances.

Kalm was the starting pitcher in seven games, throwing 30.1 innings with a 4-3 record and a 3.69 ERA. At the plate, Kalm hit .271 (13 for 48) with 12 RBI and 10 runs in 17 games.

Austin Ahrendt hit .340 with 14 RBI, 13 runs and 13 steals in 17 games for the Tigers. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Ahrendt started in left field and hit .340 (16 for 47) with 14 RBI, 13 runs and 13 steals in 17 games.

Eli Lindow also played in all 17 games as a pitcher and first baseman. Lindow led the Tigers by throwing 35.1 innings in 11 appearances, posting a 2-2 record with one save and a 5.15 ERA. Lindow had a .119 batting average (5 for 42) with seven runs and nine stolen bases.

Ethan Klimek was the Tigers’ starter in center field in 17 games, hitting .191 (9 for 47) with nine runs and 12 stolen bases.

Fisher played in 14 games at second base and as a designated hitter, batting .313 (10 for 32) with seven runs and five RBI.

Mitchell played in 14 games, hitting .222 (6 for 27) with five RBI and four runs.

Moe played in 14 games in right field and hit .067 (2 for 30) with nine runs and nine steals. Moe pitched 11.2 innings and had a 0-1 record and a 1.20 ERA.

Eli Lindow played in all 17 games for the Tigers as a pitcher and first baseman, going 2-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 35.1 innings on the mound. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The other letterwinners saw limited varsity time.

Receiving team awards were McGee and Eli Klimek (co-MVPs), Kalm (Leading Pitcher), Eli Klimek (Silver Slugger) and Fisher (Most Improved). McGee and Ethan Klimek served as captains. The Tigers also received a Class A Academic Silver Award and Ethan Klimek earned Class A Academic All-State honors.

Even though the Tigers will graduate their two captains, Franck is looking forward to his team repeating as conference champs and making a strong run in the playoffs next spring.

“We will lose our two captains. Both guys have been solid defensive players for us these past three years. Dawson was a solid leadoff batter this year and Ethan was an experienced base runner, but had a hard time getting on base this year. Both players were leaders on the team in their own way,” said Franck. “We had many sophomores play this year and most of our pitching staff was sophomores. Austin Ahrendt had a great year at the plate, especially against the non conference teams. He, Ethan and Christian Moe made some great plays in the outfield this year. Ahrendt and Moe will return next year and we will need to find another outfielder. Ramsey Fisher improved the most over the year and hit well. Eli Klimek had another great year at the plate. Devan Lindow improved greatly at the plate. Marshall Kalm and Eli Lindow did a good job this season and will need to continue to work at their craft to lead us again next year, along with Eli Klimek and Devan Lindow.”

Ramsey Fisher hit .313 in 14 games for the Tigers this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

Batting average: Cowfer 1.000 (1-1), Durgin 1.000 (1-1). Norton .500 (1-2), Eli Klimek .414 (24-58), McGee .389 (21-54), Ahrendt .340 (16-47), Fisher .313 (10-32), D. Lindow .292 (14-48), Kalm .271 (13-48), Mitchell .222 (6-27), Ganley .200 (1-5), Et. Klimek .191 (9-47), E. Lindow .119 (5-42), Moe .067 (2-30), Harris .000 (0-1), Simkins .000 (0-6), Gagnon .000 (0-0).

Doubles: Ahrendt 5, El. Klimek 4, Kalm 4, D. Lindow 3, McGee 2, E. Lindow 1, Moe 1.

Triples: El. Klimek 1, Fisher 1, D. Lindow ,1 Kalm 1.

RBI: El. Klimek 14, Ahrendt 14, Kalm 12, D. Lindow 7, McGee 6, Fisher 5, Mitchell 5, Et. Klimek 4, E. Lindow 2, Moe 2, Cowfer 1, Durgin 1, Norton 1.

Runs: D. Lindow 19, McGee 17, El. Klimek 15, Ahrendt 13, Kalm 10, Et. Klimek 9, Moe 9, Fisher 7, E. Lindow 7, Mitchell 4, Ganley 2, Simkins 2, Cowfer 1, Gagnon 1.

Stolen bases: El. Klimek 16, D. Lindow 16, Ahrendt 13, Et. Klimek 12, McGee 11, E. Lindow 9, Moe 9, Kalm 6, Mitchell 5, Fisher 4.

Walks/Hit by pitches: McGee 13, D. Lindow 13, Moe 13, Ahrendt 12, Kalm 11, Et. Klimek 8, El. Klimek 7, Fisher 5, Mitchell 5, E. Lindow 5, Simkins 1, Gagnon 1, Harris 1.

Strikeouts: Et. Klimek 25, E. Lindow 17, Kalm 15, Moe 15, Ahrendt 11, McGee 10, Mitchell 10, D. Lindow 8, El. Klimek 6, Fisher 5, Ganley 3, Simkins 3, Norton 1.

NEVIS PITCHING STATISTICS