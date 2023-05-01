99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Nevis defeats Bagley, Menahga drops 2 to Wadena-Deer Creek

The Tigers fall to Houston at Siebert Field.

Baseball logo (2).jpg
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:01 AM

NEVIS – Eli Klimek and Ethan Klimek both had two hits in leading the Nevis baseball team to a 7-3 win over Bagley on Thursday, April 27.

After scoring three runs in the first inning, Christian Moe’s RBI double sparked a two-run third as the Tigers led 5-1. RBI singles by Ethan Klimek in the fourth and Eli Klimek in the sixth capped off the win as Nevis finished with six hits.

Dawson McGee scored three runs and Marshall Kalm picked up the win by allowing three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts over five innings. Devan Lindow didn’t allow a hit over the final two frames.

MINNEAPOLIS – Houston defeated the Tigers 6-3 at Siebert Field on Saturday, April 29.

Nevis scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning on singles by Austin Ahrendt, Ramsey Fisher and McGee, who took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in two innings. Eli Lindow allowed one run on six hits over the final five innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGee went 3 for 3, Ahrendt went 3 for 4 and Fisher drove in two runs as the Tigers fell to 2-1.

Nevis’ game against United South Central scheduled for Friday (April 28) at Siebert Field was canceled.

W-DC sweeps Braves

WADENA – Wadena-Deer Creek swept a Park Region Conference doubleheader against the Menahga baseball team on Thursday, April 27.

Bodie Berttunen’s two-run double and Tyrell Aho’s two hits led the way in the first game in Menahga’s 9-2 loss.

The Braves dropped the second game 10-4 as Tom Pietila went 3 for 3, Quincy Jantz went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Shawn Hendrickson went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Jed Skoog took the loss, allowing nine runs on 10 hits over the first 2 ⅓ innings.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Jade Rypkema wins 3,200-meter run at Elite Meet
May 01, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
softball fsa logo.jpg
Prep
Softball: Nevis coasts past Bagley, Menahga falls to Browerville
May 01, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NEvis.png
Prep
Golf: Nevis' main goal is to send golfers to state
April 30, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Jade Rypkema wins 3,200-meter run at Elite Meet
May 01, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
baseball logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids sweeps Staples-Motley
April 30, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NEvis.png
Prep
Golf: Nevis' main goal is to send golfers to state
April 30, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Remodels of Hubbard County Jail, government center proposed in draft capital plan
April 28, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen