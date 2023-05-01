Baseball: Nevis defeats Bagley, Menahga drops 2 to Wadena-Deer Creek

NEVIS – Eli Klimek and Ethan Klimek both had two hits in leading the Nevis baseball team to a 7-3 win over Bagley on Thursday, April 27.

After scoring three runs in the first inning, Christian Moe’s RBI double sparked a two-run third as the Tigers led 5-1. RBI singles by Ethan Klimek in the fourth and Eli Klimek in the sixth capped off the win as Nevis finished with six hits.

Dawson McGee scored three runs and Marshall Kalm picked up the win by allowing three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts over five innings. Devan Lindow didn’t allow a hit over the final two frames.

MINNEAPOLIS – Houston defeated the Tigers 6-3 at Siebert Field on Saturday, April 29.

Nevis scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning on singles by Austin Ahrendt, Ramsey Fisher and McGee, who took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in two innings. Eli Lindow allowed one run on six hits over the final five innings.

McGee went 3 for 3, Ahrendt went 3 for 4 and Fisher drove in two runs as the Tigers fell to 2-1.

Nevis’ game against United South Central scheduled for Friday (April 28) at Siebert Field was canceled.

W-DC sweeps Braves

WADENA – Wadena-Deer Creek swept a Park Region Conference doubleheader against the Menahga baseball team on Thursday, April 27.

Bodie Berttunen’s two-run double and Tyrell Aho’s two hits led the way in the first game in Menahga’s 9-2 loss.

The Braves dropped the second game 10-4 as Tom Pietila went 3 for 3, Quincy Jantz went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Shawn Hendrickson went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Jed Skoog took the loss, allowing nine runs on 10 hits over the first 2 ⅓ innings.