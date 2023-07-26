Baseball: Menahga players, coaches needed time to adjust

It took the Menahga baseball team some time to adjust to new roles and new co-head coaches this spring.

The Braves placed fifth in the Park Region Conference standings and received the No. 6 seed in the North for the Section 8AA tournament. Opening the playoffs with a win highlighted an 8-14 season under coaches Cody Pulju and Paul Funk.

After opening the season with an 8-4 win over New York Mills in the conference opener, the Braves went through a five-game losing streak with losses to New York Mills (11-1), Ottertail Central (10-0) and Wadena-Deer Creek (9-2 and 10-4) in conference play and a 10-2 loss to Hawley.

Menahga responded with a four-game winning streak by defeating Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 18-8 and Sebeka 8-5 in conference games and sweeping a doubleheader against Park Rapids by scores of 5-1 and 11-8.

Sebeka ended that streak with a 4-1 victory before the Braves topped B-H-V 6-5. Another five-game losing streak followed as Menahga was defeated by Staples-Motley (8-6), Ottertail Central (6-4), Parkers Prairie (13-3 and 10-5) and Pillager (7-6) in conference contests. Menahga closed the regular season with a 7-5 win over Pillager and a 13-2 loss to Frazee.

OTC and NYM shared the conference title with 11-3 records while W-DC went 10-4 and Parkers Prairie finished at 9-5. Following Menahga’s 5-9 record were Sebeka and Pillager at 4-10 and BHV at 2-12.

To start the Section 8AA North tournament, Menahga eliminated No. 3 Park Rapids 8-6 before seeing the season end with a 13-1 loss to No. 2 Roseau and a 9-4 loss to No. 5 Thief River Falls.

Menahga averaged 5.1 runs a game while batting .310 as a team. The Braves had a 5.67 team ERA while giving up an average of 8.0 runs a game.

Brayden Aho received Park Region Conference honors

Leading the Braves this season were seniors Shawn Hendrickson, Quincy Jantz, Reino Salmen and Isaiah Usher; juniors Brayden Aho, Bodie Berttunen, Jed Skoog and Tom Pietila; sophomore Alvin Salmen; and freshmen Tyrell Aho and Fordyce Johnson.

Usher received all-conference honors after hitting .340 (17 for 50) with 12 runs and 11 RBI in 20 games while posting a 3.12 ERA in 42.2 innings on the mound. Usher allowed 34 runs (19 earned) on 55 hits and 16 walks while striking out 53. Usher won two games in 10 appearances and eight starts.

Brayden Aho also received all-conference honors and was named the Braves’ MVP after leading the team with a .478 batting average (26 for 69) with 17 runs and 11 RBI in 21 games. Aho also pitched 26.2 innings, allowing 30 runs (25 earned) on 33 hits and 18 walks with 17 strikeouts for a 6.56 ERA in five starts and seven appearances.

Pietila was second on the team with a .413 batting average (26 for 63) with 14 RBI and 12 runs in 21 games.

Reino Salmen hit .358 (19 for 53) with 14 RBI and 11 runs in 21 games.

Skoog had a .327 batting average (18 for 55) with nine RBI in 20 games and pitched 17.2 innings, allowing 36 runs (26 earned) on 42 hits and 14 walks with 14 strikeouts for a 10.30 ERA in seven appearances, including three as a starter.

Shawn Hendrickson concluded his senior season by leading the Braves with three wins and two saves as a relief pitcher this season.

Jantz played in 21 games and hit .290 (18 for 62) with seven RBI and seven runs. Jantz also pitched 9.2 innings, giving up nine runs (seven earned) on six hits and 16 walks with five strikeouts for a 5.05 ERA in three starts and two relief appearances.

Tyrell Aho hit .257 (19 for 74) with 17 runs and six RBI in 21 games.

Alvin Salmen played in 16 games and had a .222 average (6 for 27) with three runs. Salmen also pitched 14 innings, surrendering 27 runs (15 earned) on 20 hits and 11 walks with seven strikeouts for a 7.50 ERA in six appearances and two starts.

Berttunen finished with a .195 batting average (8 for 41) with six runs and six RBI in 19 games.

Hendrickson led the Braves with three wins and two saves, posting a 4.20 ERA after allowing 22 runs (11 earned) on 21 hits and 11 walks while striking out 21 in 13 relief appearances. At the plate, Hendrickson hit .156 (5 for 32) with three RBI in 13 games.

Quincy Jantz hit .290 as the Braves' starting catcher this spring.

Johnson hit .095 (2 for 21) with nine runs and three RBI in 16 games.

Other team awards went to Jantz (Gold Glove), Reino Salmen (Most Versatile), Hendrickson (Best Reliever), Usher (Cy Young), Tyrell Aho (Rookie of the Year) and Johnson (Rookie of the Year).

“I feel the season was up and down, but we were playing our best baseball at the end of the year, which is always the goal. We graduated seven starters last year, and coming into this year with a long winter, new players and a new coaching staff, we just needed some time to gain some in-game experience at many positions,” said Pulju. “The biggest reason why we were able to play good baseball at the end of the year and win a big section playoff game was because of the outstanding senior leadership that we had. Reino Salmen, Quincy Jantz, Shawn Hendrickson and Isaiah Usher were great leaders and really worked hard and helped guide our younger players. In spring sports, I feel the direction of the season goes solely on how invested the seniors are. This group of boys was awesome and set the standard for the future.”

The Braves will have to replace four key players next season. However, Pulju is counting on next year’s senior class to lead the way to another successful season next spring.

“We lost a good core of seniors, but we will have another group of seniors in Tom Pietila, Jed Skoog, Brayden Aho and Bodie Berttunen that we will lean on hard to be leaders next year,” said Pulu. “We have a good mix of experience and younger players coming back. The difference in this year and next year is that we will return a lot of players with valuable varsity experience.”

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

Batting average: B. Aho .478 (33-69), Pietila .413 (26-63), R. Salmen .358 (19-53), Usher .340 (17-50), Skoog .327 (18-55), Jantz .290 (18-62), T. Aho .257 (19-74), A. Salmen .222 (6-27), Berttunen .195 (8-41), Hendrickson .156 (5-32), Johnson .095 (2-21).

Doubles: B. Aho 7, Jantz 7, Pietila 5, Berttunen 4, R. Salmen 3, Usher 2, A. Salmen 1, Hendrickson 1.

RBI: Pietila 14, R. Salmen 14, B. Aho 11, Usher 11, Skoog 9, Jantz 7, T. Aho 6, Berttunen 6, Johnson 3, Hendrickson 3, A. Salmen 2.

Runs: B. Aho 17, T. Aho 17, Pietila 12, Usher 12, R. Salmen 11, Johnson 9, Jantz 6, Berttunen 6, A. Salmen 3, Skoog 2.

Walks: Pietila 10, Jantz 9, R. Salmen 9, Usher 9, Berttunen 9, B. Aho 8, Johnson 7, T. Aho 6, A. Salmen 4, Skoog 3.