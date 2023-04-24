Baseball: Menahga opens season with split against New York Mills

MENAHGA – The Menahga baseball team opened the season by splitting Park Region Conference games with New York Mills on Tuesday, April 18.

Isaiah Usher and Brayden Aho combined on a nine-hitter as the Braves won the opener 8-4. New York Mills earned the split with an 11-1 win in four innings in the second game.

Usher allowed seven hits and four runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts in 4 ⅓ innings while Aho gave up two hits with a pair of strikeouts over the final 2 ⅔ innings. Menahga had 11 hits with Quincy Jantz going 2 for 4 with two RBI, Tyrell Aho going 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Jed Skoog and Alvin Salmen both going 2 for 3. Brayden Aho went 1 for 3 with two RBI while Reino Salmen went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Tom Pietila went 1 for 3 to account for the Braves’ other hit.

In the second game, Menahga was held to only three hits with Brayden Aho going 1 for 3 with a run and Alvin Salmen and Usher both going 1 for 1. Jantz drove in the only run. Brayden Aho allowed three runs on two hits in one inning, Skoog gave up four runs on five hits in one inning, Jantz allowed two runs on one hit in one inning, and Shawn Hendrickson gave up two runs on three hits in 1 ⅔ innings as this game was ended early via the 10-run rule.

