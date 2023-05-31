Baseball: Menahga eliminates Park Rapids from Section 8AA tournament

PARK RAPIDS – The third time wasn’t the charm for the Park Rapids baseball team.

After dropping a doubleheader to Menahga during the regular season, the Panthers saw their season end with an 8-6 loss to the Braves in the first round of the Section 8AA North tournament on Tuesday, May 30. Menahga, the No. 6 seed in the North, defeated No. 3-seeded Park Rapids by scores of 5-1 and 11-8 earlier this season.

The Braves jumped out to a 6-0 lead before holding off a late Park Rapids rally to advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Menahga opened the scoring with a two-out rally in the first inning, Thomas Pietila singled and Quincy Jantz reached on an error. Isaiah Usher’s RBI single and an error gave Menahga a 2-0 lead.

Singles by Tyrell Aho, Pietila and Jantz set up a two-run single by Jed Skoog. Tyrell Aho was thrown out at the plate before Skoog’s hit scored Pietila and Jantz.

Menahga's Brayden Aho slides safely into third base as Park Rapids' Matt Johanning scoops up the throw during a Section 8AA North playoff game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Brayden Aho doubled and scored on a balk in the fourth while Bodie Berttunen walked, advanced on a single by Shawn Hendrickson and scored on an RBI single by Reino Salmen to make it 6-0 in the fifth.

The Panthers, who left five runners on base (including Noah Larson at third in the first and third) through the first four frames, cut the gap to 6-4 behind a single by Larson and an RBI single by Ethan Eischens in the fifth and a single by Lucas Kritzeck, a walk to Hunter Harrison, an RBI single by Larson and a two-run double by Noah Morris in the sixth.

Menahga tacked on what proved to be the winning runs in the seventh. Skoog led off with a single, advanced to second on Berttunen’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Alvin Salmen’s RBI double, After a bunt single by Reino Salmen, Brayden Aho lined an RBI single as the Braves led 8-4.

The Panthers mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh when Sawyer Torkelson reached on an error and pinch-runner Wrigley Clark scored on Mason Yliniemi’s RBI double. Yliniemi scored on a wild pitch to conclude the scoring.

Menahga's Bodie Berttunen (5) slides under the tag of Park Rapids second baseman Noah Morris for a stolen base during a Section 8AA North playoff game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Brayden Aho (2 for 4), Pietila (3 for 4, two runs), Jantz (1 for 4, two runs), Skoog (2 for 4) and Reino Salmen (2 for 4) led Menahga’s 14-hit attack. Usher started and gave up four runs on 10 hits over six innings for the win. Hendrickson pitched the seventh as the Braves improved to 8-12. The Braves ended the regular season by splitting games with Pillager (winning 7-5 and losing 7-6) on May 23 and losing to Frazee 13-2 in six innings on May 25.

Larson went 4 for 4 and scored twice while Kritzeck went 2 for 4 as the Panthers finished with 11 hits. Torkelson started and took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in 3 ⅓ innings. Eischens gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 ⅔ innings of relief as Park Rapids closed the season with a 10-11 record.

Menahga 202 110 2…8 14 2

Park Rapids 000 013 2…6 11 4

W–Usher. L–Torkelson, 2-3. 2B: B. Aho 1, A. Salmen 1, Larson 2, Morris 1, Yliniemi 1. SB: B. Aho 1, T. Aho 1, Skoog 1, Berttunen 1, Kritzeck 1.

Menahga hitting: B. Aho (2-4, 1r), T. Aho (1-5), Pietila (3-4, 2r), Jantz (1-4, 2r), Usher (1-3, 1rbi), Skoog (2-4, 2rbi), Johnson (0-0, 1r), Berttunen (0-1, 1r), Hendrickson (1-3), A. Salmen (1-1, 1r, 1rbi), R. Salmen (2-4, 1rbi).

Menahga pitching: Usher (6ip, 4r, 10h, 2bb, 2k); Hendrickson (1ip, 2r, 1h, 0bb, 1k).

Park Rapids hitting: Larson (4-4, 2r, 1rbi), Morris (1-4, 2rbi), Eischens (1-2, 1rbi), Torkelson (1-4), Clark (0-0, 1r), Yliniemi (1-4, 1r, 1rbi), Kritzeck (2-4, 1r), Johanning (1-3), Harrison (0-3, 1r), Soderberg (0-3).

Park Rapids pitching: Torkelson (3.1ip, 5r, 7h, 2bb, 2k); Eischens (3.2ip, 3r, 7h, 1bb, 3k, 1hbp).

