Baseball: Laporte eliminates Nevis from Section 5A West playoffs

The Tigers end the season with a 6-game losing streak, 9-9 overall record.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:40 AM

NEVIS – The timing couldn’t have been worse for the Nevis baseball team to go through a hitting slump.

The Tigers ended the regular season with a five-game losing streak, scoring only three runs in the final four games.

That offensive slump continued in the Section 5A West playoff opener as the No. 3-seeded Tigers saw their season end with a 7-2 loss to No. 6 Laporte on Tuesday, May 30. The Wildcats avenged a 10-5 loss to Nevis during the regular season.

Laporte built a 7-0 lead as two errors and Wyatt Lahr’s single produced two runs in the fifth inning while singles by Lahr, Justin Honer and Owen Tisland and a double by Thaoden Hartman sparked a five-run sixth.

Nevis scored a run in the bottom of the sixth when Austin Ahrendt led off with a double and scored on Bennett Mitchell’s two-out single. The Tigers concluded the scoring in the seventh when Devan Lindow walked with two outs and scored on Eli Klimek’s double.

Dawson McGee went 2 for 4, Klimek went 2 for 4 and Ahrendt went 2 for 3 as the Tigers managed seven hits. Marshall Kalm took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 5 ⅓ innings. Eli Lindow gave up two runs on three hits over the final 1 ⅔ innings. Three errors led to three unearned runs as the Tigers ended the season with a 9-9 record.

Lahr went 3 for 3 while Honer went the distance as Laporte advanced with a 6-7 record.

“Justin Honer kept us off balance and their defense played very well,” said Nevis head coach Larry Franck. “They had some hits drop in between us and we had a few costly errors that led to runs. They played a great game.”

Sebeka tops Tigers

NEVIS – Sebeka closed out the regular season with a 13-1 win in five innings over the Tigers in a rescheduled game on May 25.

The Trojans belted out 18 hits for the win in this battle between Section 5A West teams. Sebeka led 5-0 in the second inning before following a two-run fourth with a six-run fifth to end this game early via the 10-run rule.

Nevis scored its lone run in the second when Ahrendt singled and scored on an error. The Tigers were held to only four hits with singles by Devan Lindow and Ahrendt in the third and Klimek in the fifth accounting for the other hits.

Eli Lindow started and took the loss, allowing 10 earned runs on 15 hits and a walk in four innings. McGee gave up two earned runs on three hits and a walk after taking over in the fifth.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
