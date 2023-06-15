Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Junior Legion team splits first games

Park Rapids follows a 4-2 loss with a 14-4 win against Pillager.

baseball logo.jpg
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:18 AM

PILLAGER – The Park Rapids Junior American Legion baseball team opened the season by splitting games against Pillager on June 8.

Pillager won the opener 4-2. Park Rapids scored its two runs in the third inning when Seth Trumble walked, Carter Hirt singled and Wrigley Clark walked to load the bases. Parker Hunter and Noah Larson followed with RBI singles. DJ Reichling allowed four unearned runs in taking the loss.

Park Rapids salvaged the split by scoring four runs in the third, seven runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth for a 14-4 win in five innings. Hirt went 2 for 3, Hunter went 2 for 3 and Reichling went 2 for 2 to lead the offense.

Park Rapids had doubleheaders against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on June 6 and at Perham on June 12 postponed. The Junior Legion’s home debut is set for June 23 against Bemidji at 5 p.m.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
