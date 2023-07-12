Baseball: Fergus Falls snaps Park Rapids' 7-game winning streak

PARK RAPIDS – The Park Rapids Junior American Legion baseball team saw its seven-game winning streak snapped by dropping a doubleheader to Fergus Falls on Monday, July 10.

Fergus Falls prevailed 8-7 in the first game and completed the sweep with a 6-0 victory in the nightcap.

In the opener, Fergus Falls scored three times in the first and twice in the second to claim a 5-0 lead before Park Rapids rallied.

A one-out single by Matt Johanning started a four-run second inning. Tyler Officer and DJ Reichling followed with two-out walks to load the bases. RBI singles by Kaden Gartner, Noah Larson and Sawyer Torkelson cut the gap to 5-4.

After Fergus Falls tacked on a run in the third, a lead-off single by Carter Hirt and walks to Matt Johanning and Andy Johanning set up an RBI single by Reichling as Park Rapids tied the game at 6-6.

Fergus Falls scored another run in the fourth, but a triple by Larson and a single by Torkelson knotted the game at 7-7. Parker Hunter followed with a single and Andy Johanning drew a walk, but Park Rapids left the bases loaded.

Park Rapids also left the bases loaded in the fifth following singles by Reichling and Gartner and a walk to Torkelson.

Fergus Falls scored the game-winning run in the sixth as Park Rapids squandered scoring chances down the stretch.

Matt Johanning singled and Officer walked in the sixth, but both were stranded. In the seventh, Gartner and Hunter singled, but were left at second and third.

Park Rapids finished with 15 hits, but left 15 runners on base. Gartner (3 for 5), Larson (3 for 5), Reichling (2 for 3), Torkelson (2 for 4), Hunter (2 for 5) and Matt Johanning (2 for 3) paced the offense. Reichling took the loss in relief. Larson started and gave up six runs over the first three innings. Hirt gave up one run in the fourth before Reichling took over in the fifth. Fergus Falls had 13 hits and drew five walks.

Matt Johanning’s double in the second inning was Park Rapids’ lone hit in the second game.

Reichling walked to lead off the first for Park Rapids’ only other baserunner.

Fergus Falls scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings as this game was called after four innings because of darkness.

Hirt started and took the loss. Hirt gave up five hits, including two home runs, as Park Rapids fell to 7-3 on the season.

Park Rapids’ doubleheader at Fergus Falls scheduled for July 7 was canceled.

The Junior Legion will end the season with a doubleheader at Bemidji on July 13 and with a home doubleheader against Bemidji on July 22 starting at 1 p.m.