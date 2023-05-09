99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Eli Lindow, Devan Lindow pitch Nevis past W-H-A

The Tigers prevail despite being held to 6 hits.

EliLIndowWHA2.JPG
Eli Lindow delivers a pitch during Nevis' win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:47 AM

NEVIS – A five-run third inning sparked the Nevis baseball team to an 8-5 win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Friday, May 5.

Eli Klimek tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the first while singles by Devan Lindow, Ethan Klimek and Marshall Kalm gave the Tigers a 6-1 lead. Lindow was hit by a pitch and Dawson McGee singled and scored Nevis’ final runs in the fourth.

Lindow went 2 for 2 and scored twice while McGee and Eli Klimek scored two runs each to lead Nevis’ offense, which finished with six hits. Eli Lindow allowed three runs on three hits in four innings for the win while Devan Lindow gave up two runs on two hits over the final three innings. Those two pitchers struck out four batters each and combined to walk nine batters.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
