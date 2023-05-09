Baseball: Eli Lindow, Devan Lindow pitch Nevis past W-H-A

NEVIS – A five-run third inning sparked the Nevis baseball team to an 8-5 win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Friday, May 5.

Eli Klimek tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the first while singles by Devan Lindow, Ethan Klimek and Marshall Kalm gave the Tigers a 6-1 lead. Lindow was hit by a pitch and Dawson McGee singled and scored Nevis’ final runs in the fourth.

Lindow went 2 for 2 and scored twice while McGee and Eli Klimek scored two runs each to lead Nevis’ offense, which finished with six hits. Eli Lindow allowed three runs on three hits in four innings for the win while Devan Lindow gave up two runs on two hits over the final three innings. Those two pitchers struck out four batters each and combined to walk nine batters.