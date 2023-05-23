Baseball: DJ Reichling pitches Park Rapids to 6-2 win over Crookston

CROOKSTON – DJ Reichling threw a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts in leading the Park Rapids baseball team to a 6-2 win over Crookston in a game between Section 8AA teams on Monday, May 22.

The Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a double by Noah Morris, a single by Lucas Kritzeck, a double steal and an error.

A walk to Reichling, a single by Noah Larson, an RBI grounder by Morris and an RBI single by Kritzeck gave Park Rapids a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Ethan Eischens walked, Matt Johanning lined an RBI triple and Reichling had an RBI single as the Panthers led 6-1 in the fifth.

Kritzeck went 2 for 3 as Park Rapids finished with seven hits. The win lifted Park Rapids’ record to 4-5 in section games and 10-10 overall while Crookston fell to 1-10 against section opponents and 3-12 overall.

“DJ hit the mound for us in Crookston and pitched well,” said Park Rapids head coach Kevin Murphy. “It took our bats a little while to get going, but once we did, we struck the ball well and put pressure on their defense.”

Park Rapids 200 220 0…6 7 1

Crookston 001 010 0…2 6 2

W–Reichling, 1-4. L–Hlucny.

Rockford wins

PARK RAPIDS – The Panthers were held to only three hits in a 7-4 loss to Rockford on Saturday, May 20.

Rockford, which was rated No. 7 in the latest state Class AA poll, built a 7-0 lead before the Panthers scored their runs in the sixth. Four errors along with Kritzeck’s two-run single and Eischens’ RBI single sparked that inning. Jackson Soderberg, Morris, Kritzeck and Sawyer Torkelson scored the four runs.

Eischens went 2 for 2 at the plate and went the distance on the mound as the Rockets improved to 15-3.

“Ethan pitched a great game against Rockford and gave us a chance to win the ballgame,” said Murphy. “Rockford is ranked No. 7 in the state, so competing with them in a 7-4 ballgame was good to see from our guys.”

Rockford 300 121 0…7 9 4

Park Rapids 000 004 0…4 3 3

W–Haas. L–Eischens, 2-1.