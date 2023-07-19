Baseball: D-G-F sweeps pair from Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton scored 17 unanswered runs to sweep Park Rapids in a Junior American Legion baseball doubleheader on July 11.

The first game was tied 6-6 before D-G-F scored once in the fifth and five times in the sixth to spark a 12-6 victory. D-G-F completed the sweep with an 11-0 victory in the second game.

After D-G-F scored five runs in the second in the first game, Park Rapids cut the gap to 5-4 in the third when DJ Reichling, Noah Larson, Sawyer Torkelson and Parker Hunter scored.

D-G-F made it 6-4 in the fourth before singles by Reichling, Larson and Hunter produced two runs in the bottom of that inning to tie the game at 6-6.

Park Rapids’ offense was shut down the rest of the way.

Larson went 3 for 4 and Kaden Gartner went 2 for 4 to lead Park Rapids’ offense. Torkelson started and took the loss.

Park Rapids didn’t get a runner on base in the second game as D-G-F scored three runs in the first, second and third innings before scoring twice in the fourth to end this game early.

Seth Trumble started and suffered the loss as Park Rapids fell to 7-5.

The Junior Legion will end the season by hosting Bemidji in a doubleheader on Saturday, July 22.